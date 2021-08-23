iiDENTIFii: Biometric facial authentication partner of choice in Africa

iiDENTIFii, a local market leader in remote digital biometric identity verification, has been selected by iProov as its preferred technology partner to the African continent.

As digitisation has accelerated across Africa, liveness detection has become a critical function must-have. Facial authentication biometric systems that are highly secure are resilient against deepfakes and digital replay attacks. A recent survey reports that deepfakes on the web increased 330% from October 2019 to June 2020.

“We are proud that our locally developed digital biometric verification technology platform has been selected by a leading international company like iProov,” says Gur Geva, Co-Founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii. “Our development team works closely with iProov to continuously refine and improve secure biometric technology for South Africa and Africa. Since the inception of our exclusivity partnership with iProov over three years ago, critical features of a functionally secure biometric identification platform have been met across all of our African clients.”

The partnership aims to provide superior security solutions to organisations in the public and private sector that improve data security and customer usability. One of the key concepts the partnership buys into is the principle of KYC (know your customer). This means a service provider is able to control access to secured/data sensitive platforms to authentic clients/users only, thus significantly mitigating the risks of identity theft and fraud.

Geva explains that iiDENTIFii is able to build on KYC to even greater effect in the African market because of the following capabilities:

Proof of liveness – the ability to confirm a live person in real-time;

Facial authentication – which uses engineered facial algorithms;

Identity document verification – the capability to assess the authenticity of specified ID documentation; and

Facial biometric verification – triangulation of information with institutions like the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, says: “We work with partners in many regions and sectors who address the complexity of effective digital identity and authentication. With iiDENTIFii, we are able to provide an innovative approach to online digital biometric security across Africa.”