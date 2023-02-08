AIOps for 24/7 high performance in focus at upcoming ServiceNow webinar

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in maintaining business service level agreements in an increasingly complex environment will come under discussion at a free webinar to be hosted by ServiceNow in partnership with ITWeb on 23 February.

ServiceNow notes that IT operations using siloed traditional tools and manual processes can not keep up with non-stop digital transformation, cloud-first strategies and accelerating DevOps adoption.

AIOps – harnessing AI for smart, automated operations management, takes the burden off IT operations teams and delivers predictive, high performance business services 24x7, ServiceNow says. By applying machine learning and analytics with AIOps, organisations can cut through event noise to create actionable signals, rapidly identify service outages and degradations, remediate service and infrastructure issues accurately and drive continuous improvement in service quality.

At the AI-powered service operations webinar on 23 February, Gareth Christiane, senior advisory solution consultant, IT operations management at ServiceNow, and Nicole Smith, senior solution sales executive, technology workflows – Africa at ServiceNow, will outline common IT operations challenges and the AI-enabled solutions to overcome them.

This event will update ITSM and ITOM decision makers from financial services, manufacturing, mining, telco, retail, media and tech enterprises on how predictive, AI-powered tools enable IT operations that actively monitor IT infrastructure and remediate issues.

