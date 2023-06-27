Wemade’s MMORPG MIR M Opens “DOGMA Shop,” Exclusive Shop For Its Governance Token!

Wemade Opens DOGMA Shop, an exclusive shop for its game’s governance token (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade's MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter "MIR M") opened an exclusive shop for the game's governance token, “DOGMA Shop,” today on June 27th.

In the “DOGMA Shop,” users can purchase special products that are not available in general shops using DOGMA, the governance token of MIR M. The addition of this shop has increased the utility of DOGMA, which was used for voting on major content, such as summoning field bosses and world bosses and holding Hidden Valley Capture.

Product prices in the “DOGMA Shop” are adjusted daily at 0:00 (UTC+8), reflecting the daily average value of DOGMA. All DOGMA used to purchase items will be incinerated.

MIR M also showcased “Monster Spacetime,” a new character growth system that runs on a seasonal basis. In “Monster Spacetime,” users can increase their characters' stats by registering “Demonic Stones” obtained from fields, and “Essence” items provided as rewards for summoning and defeating Monsters.

Season 1 will run until August 22nd. During this period, the "Challenge: Conquer Monster Spacetime" will also be held. Users can complete various achievements to obtain "Monster Spacetime Achievement Chest" containing “Avatar Summoning Ticket” and “Companion Summoning Ticket.”

Furthermore, there will be a check-in event where “Demonic Stone Chest,” “Mandala Selection Chest,” “Boss Raid Entry Ticket,” etc., will be given until July 24th. And the “Yoyo’s Crafting Station” event will be held before the update on July 11th, where users can make items such as the “Relic Armor Selection Chest” and the “Superior Destruction Dragonsoul Stone Chest” using “Monster's Tokens” obtained from Monster Dungeon. Also, the Mandala activation success chance will be increased.

The Rumble Battle seasonal event for July has also been unveiled. This season, special additional rewards will be given to users in the top 100 of the final rankings. And before the July 25th update, Rumble Battle victory and defeat rewards will also be triple the previous amount.

More information on MIR M is available on the official website.

