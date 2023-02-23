Learn to unlocking the potential of your data at #ITWebBI2023

Keyrus, a data intelligence consultancy, used cloud-based technologies and the industrial internet of things (IIOT) to develop a solution that enabled a South African mineral freight logistics company to improve their operations.

This complex project was led by Craig Andrew, head of data analytics at Keyrus.

At the upcoming ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit, Andrew will be joined by Adam Walker, GM at Keyrus, to discuss the benefits of a modern data stack.

According to Andrew and Walker, the solution Keyrus developed for the logistics company is a testament to the power of modern technology to solve tough business challenges.

It was designed using a range of Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and Tableau software, and provides a combination of data streaming, analytics, logic matching and visualisation technologies.

Their presentation, part of the Industry Insights at ITWeb’s 18 annual BI Summit, will cover:

The multiple layers of a modern data architecture that can be used to create a powerful platform for data-driven decisions.

The benefits of a modern data stack, with a special focus on removed complexity, cost reduction and user adoption.

Real-life example of a modern data architecture

The key success factors of a successful implementation.

Keyrus is a global data consultancy with a presence in 22 countries on four continents. It says it combines business and technical expertise to help companies derive the most value from data while optimising digital strategy and customer experience.

