Cavli Wireless to Reveal the Ultra Low-Cost CAT1.bis Module C16QS at Embedded World 2023 Germany

Introducing The Cavli C16QS - The World's Most Affordable LTE CAT1.bis Cellular IoT Module @ EW23 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cavli Wireless is set to attend the Embedded World 2023 edition in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 14-16, 2023. The event is known for being the largest trade fair for Embedded technology, showcasing various electronic systems, distributed intelligence, IoT, energy efficiency, and more. Cavli will showcase its IoT connectivity solutions in Hall 3, Booth 3-328.

The premier showcase at the Cavli booth will be the newly launched Cavli C16QS, an integrated single-mode LTE CAT1.bis Cellular Module based on 3GPP Release 14, which comes with an integrated eSIM and GNSS. The Cavli C16QS will also offer OEMs implementing IoT to cut down initial hardware costs due to the efficient pricing of the module, which makes it the world’s most affordable LTE CAT1.bis solution in the market. The integrated eSIM coupled with Cavli Hubble Global Connectivity ensures the module can be deployed globally, making it an ideal solution for logistics, automotive, vehicle tracking, and much more.

The Hubble Stack Intelligence enables remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the C16QS through Hubble Lens, an advanced remote diagnosis feature of the Cavli Hubble IoT platform. This feature eliminates the need for physical intervention, making it possible to scale IoT efficiently. And through its robust operator partnerships in the EU, Cavli has achieved an extensive presence across Europe with its local LTE and LTE-M connectivity solutions, setting new industry standards in service quality and pricing.

Cavli Wireless will also be exhibiting the flagship C-Series Cellular IoT modules featuring LPWAN and Wideband connectivity with a wide range of options in terms of footprint, power consumption, and network capabilities, which makes Cavli Smart Modules an apt choice for any solution customers wish to implement. The Cavli solution expertise team will also be featuring live demos of the Hubble Tech Stack and free solution consulting to the booth visitors. The attendees can book a meeting with the consulting team here: https://www.cavliwireless.com/engagements/product-and-solution-guides.html

"As the primary trade event for technology companies worldwide, Embedded World 2023 provides the perfect platform for unveiling our industry-leading Cellular IoT solutions. Cavli Wireless is excited to join industry leaders in this prestigious event and demonstrate our commitment to democratizing the Internet of Things," commented, Tarun Thomas George, Chief Operating Officer, Cavli Wireless.