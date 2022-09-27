Neustar Security Services expands partner network in EMEA

Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, has expanded its partner ecosystem across key technology hubs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The company’s new partners include CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 Company, in the U.K.; and K-Tel in Germany.

The partner expansion is the latest in a series of milestones as Neustar Security Services evolves its business and industry-leading solutions across the EMEA region. The signing of CyberArm, the company’s first partner in the Middle East, coincides with the opening of a new data scrubbing center in Dubai, its 15 global node. The company continues to invest in increasing the capacity and resilience of its network, which now boasts more than 15 Terabits per second (Tbps) of total distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack mitigation scrubbing capacity globally.

“Partners are a key driver of our success and a force multiplier for our team and our customers, across the EMEA region and globally. We are delighted to welcome these new partners to our network. All offer deep security expertise, solutions-based portfolios and approaches, and a strong focus on providing customer value and enabling customer success,” said Anthony Chadd, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Neustar Security Services. “This expansion comes at a pivotal time, when attacks are increasing in size and intensity, and we look forward to helping to enhance security and improve resilience for our joint customers.”

Neustar Security Services’ UltraSecurity Partner Program enables partners to create and grow their cloud-based security solutions by leveraging an unmatched, globally distributed network and a mature family of security services. With nearly 100 partners globally, the program provides access to partner-tailored sales and technical training, joint marketing programs, and dedicated in-region support via their partner manager.

For more information, please visit: https://neustarsecurityservices.com/about-us/partners.