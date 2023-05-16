Boomi Changes the Integration and Automation Game With Boomi AI (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced Boomi AI – a first-of-its-kind, simplified user experience that harnesses generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations – creating business outcomes faster than ever before.

“The introduction of Boomi AI marks yet another milestone in our long history of pioneering innovation in the integration industry,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product Officer at Boomi. “We pioneered the first low-code, cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to disrupt the middleware market 20+ years ago. Then, over a decade ago, Boomi pioneered AI-assisted development with the launch of Boomi Suggest, which further disrupted the market. Now, we are taking our intelligent integration and automation platform to the next level by making it AI-first – enabling AI to responsibly build and complete integrations, and transform automation for our customers.”

In today’s constantly changing market, organizations are making substantial investments to modernize their digital operations. According to IDC, global spending on AI will increase by 26.9% in this next year alone. However, disconnected ecosystems make it difficult for IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Fragmented tools, applications, and data can cause confusion and coordination issues, as teams lack a centralized platform for integration, API management, orchestration, and automation, resulting in time spent on maintenance, not innovation.

Boomi’s AI engine is fueled by the company’s approximately 20,000 customers – the largest customer base among integration platform vendors. Boomi AI leverages anonymized metadata, patterns, and best practices from the 200 million integrations made with the Boomi platform to train the AI models to create high-quality integrations across various business processes and applications, such as data management, customer experience optimization, or supply chain processes.

“Boomi’s extensive knowledge base makes our AI engine far more advanced than the AI-assisted development tools available today. It also benefits users by continuously testing patterns to ensure optimal integration design and root out risks and errors early, enabling customers to achieve tremendous gains in efficiency, operational improvements, and other desirable business outcomes,” added Macosky.

With Boomi AI, organizations can:

Design Connections: Boomi AI can design integration processes, application programming interfaces, and master data models with built-in best practices from millions of successful use cases, through a quick command, like, “Connect my CRM and invoice systems.”

Optimize Operations: With Boomi AI’s actionable intelligent insights, users can solve problems proactively, facilitate predictive maintenance, automate updates, and allocate optimal resources to enable software to efficiently self-manage itself. These insights, like “A data attribute in Salesforce has changed. Would you like to apply it across your systems?” make previously menial tasks quick and easy.

Orchestrate Experiences: Boomi AI can interpret intent behind desired business outcomes to orchestrate processes across applications. It enhances decision-making, simplifies tasks, and improves engagement while providing audit history and prompts to confirm intent so that decisions and outcomes are always explainable, creating even greater synergies between IT and the business. With a simple prompt like “Automate invoice processing,” IT teams and business leaders can focus on what matters most.

Enable Responsible AI Development: Boomi’s AI algorithms are trained to avoid biases and unfairness with established ethical guidelines for the development and use of AI within the Boomi platform. These guidelines confirm that Boomi’s AI technology is used in a transparent and accountable manner, and that it does not violate any ethical principles or laws. Additionally, Boomi has achieved U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization Moderate, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment. Boomi AI does not store any customer-specific information of any kind.

“In today's fast-paced market, organizations need more powerful tools that enable them to outperform, and AI presents a potent new avenue to do this,” says Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research. “By embracing an important new AI-first approach, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage, to immediately capture opportunity as well as ensure their business remains future-ready.”

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research's list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards, including three International Stevie Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

Join the Boomi AI waitlist at boomi.ai.

