Remotely control mobile devices for easy troubleshooting

Did you know you can initiate one-click troubleshooting sessions to resolve issues instantaneously with no additional set-up or integration?

Here’s how you can troubleshoot remote devices seamlessly:

Remote control for over 25 OEMs

Remotely control the screens of devices from over 25 brands with our proprietary technology.

Remote sharing for iOS and iPadOS

Remotely view the screens of iPhones and iPads for quick support.

Unattended remote access

Take control of POS devices, digital signage and other kiosks.

Remote chat and commands

Chat with end-users for easy communication and use shortcut commands to perform common actions, like clearing app data.

Remote actions

Scan, restart, shut down and pause kiosks to diagnose and repair issues.

No set-up required

Use our built-in tool with no additional cost or set-up to ensure quick troubleshooting sessions.

Compliance and security

Mobile Device Manager Plus is an HIPAA-compliant and AES-256-encrypted remote troubleshooting solution for ultimate safety.

But that’s not all! With Mobile Device Manager Plus, organisations can:

Onboard and provision

Leverage automated, out-of-the-box enrolment and authentication for corporate devices.

Enrol personal devices using e-mail or SMS invites, or create a self-service portal for enrolment without requiring admin intervention.

Separate devices into groups based on the platform and method of enrolment.

Seamlessly install, update, configure and uninstall store and enterprise apps without user intervention.

Configure devices to run only authorised apps while restricting access to unauthorised apps.

Test multiple versions of enterprise apps on devices before deploying them in your production environment.

Securely share, view and download business-critical content.

Secure

Enforce security configurations and restrictions to secure data at rest, in use and in transit.

Containerise and secure corporate data on personal devices.

Automate and schedule OS updates to ensure devices run only on the approved OS versions.

Ensure only compliant devices have access to corporate Exchange accounts and Microsoft, Zoho and Google apps.

Track devices' locations in real-time and achieve location-based compliance with geofencing.

Secure corporate data on misplaced, lost or stolen devices using remote commands.

Maintain and retire

Schedule regular scans to maintain up-to-date inventory details and obtain actionable insights with over 15 predefined and custom reports.

Achieve unattended access on devices using the built-in remote control tool.

Monitor the battery level of devices and create alerts to be notified when devices fall below a specified battery level.

Decommission devices over the air by remotely wiping corporate apps and data.

Simplify the reallocation of devices by reassigning users and moving devices between groups.

Temporarily remove from management the corporate devices that are under repair to prevent unauthorised access.

Manage and secure devices, apps and data from a unified console with Mobile Device Manager Plus.

Start managing your mobile devices in minutes with a 30-day free trial!