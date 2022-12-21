DHL seeks innovations to address sustainability issues

Logistics firm DHL has launched a new international innovation challenge, in partnership with Logistics Middle East, Dubai South, and EZDubai.

Named the “Fast Forward Challenge: Sustainable Solutions,” the challenge is focused on finding the best innovative technologies and solutions aimed at solving global sustainability issues.

In a statement, DHL says participants and businesses across four continents, including Africa, will pitch their ideas to regional decision-makers before the winners proceed to the global summit in Valencia, Spain

Additionally, the challenge’s theme “sustainable solutions” is inspired by DHL’s commitment to contributing towards the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and its mission to achieve net-zero logistics by 2050.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa (MEA), says: “After the incredible success of our inaugural Fast Forward Challenge in Dubai in 2021, I can’t wait to see what this bold approach can do for sustainability.

“As always, our goal is to empower people and give them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas to the world while accelerating the industry’s sustainability efforts. At DHL, we are proud that sustainability is a cornerstone of our business strategy – we are working to reduce our logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.”

According to the statement, the best ideas from the MEA region will be invited to pitch to a panel of industry decision-makers at the DHL Innovation Centre in Dubai on 23 February 2023.

The MEA winner will receive additional mentorship and an opportunity to conduct a proof of concept with DHL. Thereafter, the MEA winner and the winners from the other three regions – plus one wildcard – will attend the DHL Era of Sustainability Summit in Valencia.

After all five candidates have presented their ideas; the judges will select a global winner. The winning idea will receive funding and additional support to advance the concept toward a point where it can be rolled out.

The deadline for the MEA region is 10 January 2023.

To get involved, click here.