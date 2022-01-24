Rosenberger Announced the Spinoff of Antenna and Coverage Solution Product Portfolio with a New Brand Entity, PROSE

The Rosenberger Group today announced the spinoff of its antenna and coverage solution product portfolio with a new brand entity, PROSE. The strategic focus of PROSE will be towards the development of base station antennas, microwave antennas, indoor and outdoor coverage solutions, Open RAN sub-systems and related services.

PROSE will be headed by Mrs. Aili Liu, the co-founder and former president of Rosenberger Asia Pacific and Rosenberger Technologies. As an independent entity, PROSE, with its lean, agile, and decentralized organizational structure, will be better placed to serve global customers and manage growth by bringing new technologies and solutions at a rapid rate, aligned with the increasing needs of customers. Its product portfolio will uphold Rosenberger’s tradition of the highest innovation and quality while delivering improved technology expertise and enhanced customer support.

The company consists of 3500+ people, with 25 subsidiaries sales/service offices, 3 factories and 4 R&D centers across the globe. It will continue to serve more than 90 operators/service providers worldwide in all wireless customers’ needs and will include a special solution for 5G deployments.

Rosenberger’s CEO Mr. Eric Kueppers said, “Today is a defining moment for the entire Rosenberger Group. The two powerful, customer focused and independent companies are perfectly positioned to achieve sustainable future growth. As stand alone companies, each entity is better prepared to realize value add for our customers with tailored capital allocation and strategic flexibility to drive innovation and customer satisfaction.”

PROSE’s President Mrs. Aili Liu said “We look forward to making PROSE a unique brand with great quality products and the most advanced wireless technologies. With an expanded focus on research and development of base station antennas, In-Building Solutions, and O-RAN sub-systems, I believe that the new company will grow and expand its global reach, with fast delivery of tailored solutions to ever-changing customer requirements and needs.”

The transaction is planned to be completed by the first half of 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005061/en/