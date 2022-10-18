Cape Town seeks public input on e-hailing, meter-taxis

Capetonians can still participate in the online survey measuring market demand for hail-and-ride, metered-taxis and e-hailing platform services.

This is according to the City of Cape Town, which says the new closing date for participation is Monday, 24 October.

In a statement, the city says the survey is intended for customers who make use of e-hailing platforms such as Bolt, InDriver and Uber, and metered-taxis hailed at a rank or through a company; as well as operators that provide these services.

It adds that those interested in participating can do so online. Alternatively, they can download the app called CCT Transport Questionnaire from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei App Gallery.

Councillor Rob Quintas, the city’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, says the anonymous survey is aimed at informing the city of customers’ hail-and-ride experience.

“We have decided to extend the deadline so that more people can participate. I am calling on all Capetonians who make use of these services to please use the extra time to complete the survey.

“While we are of the view that the state should ideally not need to engage in trying to measure market demand, nor stipulating market supply, the current law requires that we follow a clear and transparent process to decide on the issuing of new operating permits by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE).

“By participating in this survey, you will help us determine how many operators Cape Town needs. Thus, customers will in the end benefit from telling us where the gaps are so that we can address these in a systematic and planned manner.”

In August, the city revealed it is working closely with e-hailing platforms, e-hailing operators and their associations in an effort to lift the temporary prohibition on applications for operating licences.

It further stated it was making an effort to gather the data needed to determine the demand for and supply of e-hailing services in Cape Town.

In the case of operators, the city calls on all metered-taxi operators – whether hailed at a rank or through a company, or e-hailing platforms – to also complete the survey.

Quintas adds: “The purpose of the questionnaire is to provide us with critical data to more accurately determine the factors to apply in whether the city can support the issuing of any new operating licences by the PRE. The questions posed to operators focus on their operating hours, waiting times between trips, busiest and quietest times. The latter is important because the long-term sustainability of the industry is key.

“The more data we collect, the better, as this will enable us to make an informed decision. By working together, we can create an operating model that is in the interest of customers and operators, and the businesses facilitating these services.”