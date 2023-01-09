MIR M, MMORPG from Wemade, launching globally on January 31

MIR M Launches on January 31, supporting 12 languages in more than 170 countries globally. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wemade’s new MMORPG MIR M : Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M) is officially launching globally on January 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005369/en/

MIR M, a sequel to The Legend of Mir 2, received a lot of love from global players. It applied a modern twist to the traditional Mir IP, and added blockchain technology to the Korean version of MIR M, which already launched in June 2022.

MIR M maximized the original gameplay with 8-grid and quarter-view grid battle styles. The Mandala system allows players to choose between the path of a hero or an adventurer, giving players the freedom to choose their path and creating a unique experience exclusive to MIR M.

MIR M will introduce the governance token DOGMA and game token DRONE. WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 P&E (Play and Earn) gaming platform, will support the inter-game economy of MIR M and MIR4.

DOGMA, the core token that constitutes inter-game economy, can be obtained by staking DRONE from MIR M and HYDRA from MIR4.

Pre-registration is currently available on the official website. Players who pre-register can obtain special items and complete missions through an airdrop event to receive game token DOGMA.

MIR M will be serviced in more than 170 countries and support 12 languages. Mobile (Android, iOS) and PC versions will be released simultaneously.

For more information about MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond, visit the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005369/en/