AVEVA Opens Customer Experience Center in China to Strengthen Digital Transformation and Sustainability

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has today announced the opening in Beijing of its latest Customer Experience Center (CEC). The Center demonstrates AVEVA’s ongoing commitment to continued investment and growth in China and is the group’s fifth such technology hub globally.

At the opening ceremony, the team welcomed industry leaders and media representatives. AVEVA’s Chief Executive Officer Caspar Herzberg and, Chief People Officer Caoimhe Keogan, attended alongside regional leadership Senior Vice President, Head of APAC Emon Zaman, and local Vice President, General Manager of China Jingyi Cui, to welcome guests and share the company’s strategy and growth ambitions for China.

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, said: “Today’s opening of our state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center here in Beijing is a testament to AVEVA’s commitment to our customers and partners in China, and our ongoing investment in innovation and growth in the world's second largest economy.

“Our CECs around the world are a string of pearls that enable our customers to experience and explore our solutions for themselves. They can experience the power of connected ecosystems in diverse industries and explore how leading-edge industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins can be used in their own businesses.”

Jingyi Cui, Vice President, General Manager of AVEVA China added: “I’m honored to be welcoming our customers and media to today’s opening. This new CEC is a significant milestone in AVEVA’s 27-year history in China, reflecting both our innovation of technology in industrial software and also collaboration with customers on their digital transformations.”

Demonstrating the transformative power of industrial ecosystems to drive innovation and realize the connected industrial economy, the China CEC showcases AVEVA’s industrial platform and applications. It includes a range of interactive demos that show the company’s software capabilities in digital transformation, AI for industries, data visualization and virtual reality, supporting hybrid cloud architectures. The CEC also features a variety of industry-specific solutions including process dynamic simulation with AVEVA Extended Reality Solution, AVEVA E3D Design, AVEVA Enterprise Resource Management, AVEVA Asset Information Management, AVEVA PI System, AVEVA Predictive Analytics, AVEVA APC and AVEVA Process Optimization. Each example highlights how AVEVA’s hybrid platform and applications enable industrial customers to optimize the entire asset lifecycle and accelerate sustainable outcomes.

With over 16% of revenue invested in R&D, AVEVA has 10 dedicated R&D centers around the world and five CECs, with leading CECs also located in London, UK and San Leandro, Lake Forest and Houston in the USA.

AVEVA China will use the CEC to demonstrate new capabilities to customers, partners, media, academy, research institutions, government and other public utilities, to showcase potential value and to collect and synthesize customer feedback to optimize development and prioritize investment in new capabilities.

Globally, the industry is undergoing a rapid change from supply chain and geo-political pressures to decarbonization and generational transition as more digital natives join the industrial workforce. AVEVA’s solutions empower teams with the trusted information and insight they need to spark their ingenuity. In China this approach is enabling businesses to drive growth while aligning with China’s ‘dual carbon’ policy, to reduce peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.