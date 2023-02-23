Spectrum Effect and Philippine Telco Smart Communications Achieve Major Network Performance Improvements by Reducing RF Interference

Leading Philippine integrated telco PLDT’s wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and Spectrum Effect® announced today that Smart has reached a new standard of network performance with best-in-class network experience for its customers with the deployment of Spectrum-NET.

Smart deployed Spectrum-NET nationwide in 2022, enabling Smart to reduce in half the interference impacting their network, making Smart the cleanest network in the region. According to data from Spectrum Effect, Smart now performs better than other operators in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, putting Smart’s performance at par with North American and European countries. Smart is presently in the process of turning up Spectrum-NET’s new auto-mitigation capability, immediately increasing network capacity and improving service quality for subscribers affected by remaining interference sources.

“Radio frequency interference has a severe impact on our customers’ quality of experience, as it can lead to slower connections and choppy calls. As such, it has been a priority for Smart to take on this challenge head-on,” said Eric Santiago, Network Head at PLDT and Smart. “By partnering with Spectrum Effect and adopting their industry-leading Spectrum-NET solution, Smart has overcome the formidable RF interference environment in the Philippines, delivering topnotch experience to our subscribers across the country. This is also proof of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to continue investing in automating our network and making our operations more efficient.”

Smart launched the Spectrum Interference Extraction Detection (SIED) Program driven by Spectrum-NET as a game-changer in managing and mitigating the impact of RF Interference. The SIED program analyzed Smart's entire cellular network and removed 60% of Passive Intermodulation (PIM) interfered cells and 65% of RAN-Generated Interference (RGI) impacted cells to normal levels as of January 2023. To stem the continued increase in External Interference sources (e.g., substandard repeaters or “boosters”), especially in urban areas, Smart has been working closely with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

"With the SIED program, Smart has been collaborating with Spectrum Effect on the development of solutions that automatically mitigate the impact of all types of interference, including boosters. Our efforts have contributed on average 40% in downlink throughput and 80% in UL throughput gains on cells where we resolved RF interference. We have maximized the value of the spectrum and improved customer experience on our network. We have been able to respond with better precision and agility using automated processes in optimizing Smart's network,” said Radames Zalameda, Head of Network Quality, PLDT and Smart.

“The vision, talent, and tenacity of Smart’s team are apparent in the network improvements they have achieved and impressive results from independent benchmarking of their network,” commented Charles Immendorf, Spectrum Effect CEO. ”We are pleased to be an integral part of Smart’s network and continuing to help push boundaries for optimal user experience.”