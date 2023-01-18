White paper: Does a Microsoft-only approach to information governance make sense?

As organisations explore new cloud services for productivity and collaboration, mature information governance capabilities do not become less important. Microsoft and various other third-party vendors offer capabilities for governing information, albeit with strengths in different areas. Ensuring the right information governance capabilities are available to the various organisational groups with shared responsibility for this area is essential.

This report compares and contrasts the respective approaches to information governance in Microsoft 365 and what Osterman Research considers to be best practice. It is offered to enable professionals with responsibility for information governance evaluating the move to Microsoft 365 to gauge suitability to the task of the information governance tools offered by various vendors.

This white paper is intended for IT professionals, cyber security teams, compliance and risk professionals and legal teams – including CISOs, CIOs, general counsel and others who need to gain a better understanding of information governance, particularly in the context of how they will handle information governance in Microsoft 365 environments.

Please download for more information.