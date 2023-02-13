Webhelp drives digital literacy at KZN school

International BPO firm Webhelp, Think Human Foundation and Share Think Human have joined forces with Save the Children, to launch a digital transformation initiative at a school in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In a statement, Webhelp SA says the three-year project aims to equip 550 learners and 10 teachers from Zwelihle Secondary School with digital literacy skills that are aligned with the school’s curriculum.

Additionally, the school will be assigned a dedicated facilitator and project manager to oversee stakeholder engagement and support, including social and emotional learning.

Financial literacy guidance and assistance with tertiary applications will be provided, as well as connections made with tertiary and vocational training, bursary platforms, career exhibitions and other job opportunities.

Cathy Kalamaras, Webhelp people director in SA, comments: “We’re pleased to be able to offer support to Save the Children South Africa, alongside Think Human Foundation and Share Think Human.

“We believe the partnership we’re embarking on to deliver digital literacy, and social and emotional training to township school children in KZN, is critically important to positively impact the education and future of these young learners.”

Paris-headquartered Webhelp opened its Durban site in October 2021, as part of expanding its operational sites across the country. Think Human Foundation and Share Think Human are the company’s philanthropic arms.

For holistic technological understanding and to maintain the momentum after the project, teachers at the school will receive training to support digital learning, according to the statement.

Eric Mahlo, education thematic manager at Save the Children SA, states: “At Save the Children, our goal is to create a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation. This is only possible through strong partnerships like these. Our hope is that this initiative will make a significant impact in the lives of Zwelihle Secondary School’s Grade 10 to 12 learners.”

Zwelihle Secondary School principal WB Zungu adds: “We are so happy to be part of the Save the Children project and are looking forward to working with the organisation from this year.

“’m sure this is going to be a beneficial partnership that helps our learners, our teachers and our community at large. We are so looking forward to the launch of the project this year.”