Flash-forward to better storage with Huawei OceanStor Dorado

Stefan van Niekerk, Huawei Product Manager at Pinnacle ICT.

When it comes to running a successful business, it is critical for companies to have quick access to data to keep their operations running at optimal performance. Solid state drives (SSDs) are slowly but surely taking over hard disk drives (HDDs) for better performance, as they are far more reliable than spinning-disk drives.

Being an industry leader in the ICT distribution space, Pinnacle is always trying to provide its clients with solutions that will accelerate their business, and switching to all-flash storage is a very good starting point. Making use of Huawei’s most recent hardware platform and the fully interconnected architecture of SmartMatrix, the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 provides users with symmetric active-active services in a basic and cost-effective all-flash, SSD storage system suitable for non-core service scenarios[1].

The debate between all-flash and mechanical solutions is an ongoing one, but clients need to realise the advantages of having no mechanical moving parts within their storage,” said Stefan van Niekerk, Huawei Product Manager at Pinnacle ICT.

The cost of advancing to an all-flash storage system has also always been an obstacle for numerous businesses, but with the current promotion running on the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6, clients are able to purchase all-flash at the same cost as mechanical storage[2]. Huawei took the initiative to combine the efficiency of its Smart series with the reliability of its Hyper series to give users an intelligent storage solution specifically built for flash media, now at an unbelievable cost.

According to Van Niekerk, offering certain types of storage solutions are also very industry dependant. “The OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 is great for non-core service scenarios, but every now and then you still encounter clients who may be wary to move over to all-flash. In these instances, we would look at offering the client Huawei’s Hybrid Flash Storage System – OceanStor 2600 V5.” Making use of a mixture of SSDs and HDDs, hybrid storage solutions offer an increased performance when compared to traditional HDD solutions and can be utilised in a variety of industries, including education, government facilities and healthcare.

For more information on all-flash and hybrid storage solutions available through Pinnacle ICT, contact Stefan van Niekerk via e-mail: stefanv@pinnacle.co.za

1 – Active-active system available only when running two or more devices in a stack.

2 – Subject to effective capacity comparison.

