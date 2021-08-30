eBook: Beyond machine learning

Knowledge is power, and the more you know, the better decisions you can make. That’s why big data has come to the grocery store, as grocers see the value in using artificial intelligence (AI) to run their operations more efficiently.

By culling massive amounts of data to recognise patterns and derive insights, AI helps grocers with tasks such as anticipating inventory and ordering needs and making wise pricing and promotional decisions. But grocers are also finding AI to be particularly powerful in optimising labour models. Its granular forecasting capabilities lead to more intuitive scheduling, segmented by season, day of the week and even individual department demand within day parts.

The result of a more accurate labour forecast is enhanced customer service, more satisfied employees and a better return on staffing investments. Want to put the power of data behind your forecasting? This eBook will tell you what you need to know.

