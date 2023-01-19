In 2023, legacy is out, integration is in

Don't replace – integrate! The road of reactively removing proven legacy systems is painful and expensive, and often leads to disappointing results. Instead, companies are realising they can integrate their legacy systems with modern cloud-native and agile environments with less fuss and cost, leading to greater digital transformation results and business performance.

Buzzwords dominate technology conversations. Digital transformation, cloud-native, innovation and modernisation encourage companies to replace their older digital systems with new alternatives. For many years, the quest for better technology capabilities has been encouraged as a move away from legacy systems.

The term ‘legacy’ is considered bad: it is outdated, inefficient and lacks the features of modern systems such as APIs, web technologies and the ability to scale as needed. We're told that no business or technology leader in their right mind would hold onto legacy technologies.

Yet this is a fallacy. ‘Legacy systems’ represent an investment calibrated and aligned with business operations. While modern alternatives can provide more, companies gain specific advantages from legacy technologies.

Instead, a quiet revolution has emerged to integrate valuable legacy with current opportunities. Mainframes, databases, Unix systems, Windows systems and such are connecting to today's digital business platforms, revitalising their lifespans while reinforcing their relevance.

If you choose integration, you'll find your trusted computer systems still have a place in your modern enterprise at much lower costs and disruptions than replacing them.

Eight examples of ‘legacy’ integration



A top integration expert, mWtech has delivered many such projects that revitalise legacy systems, helping retain their skills and processes. At the same time, our customers can still enjoy the advantages of modern innovations such as the cloud, APIs, DevOps and microservices. We know that integration is often better than replacement, as these eight examples demonstrate:

Project one: Enable access to mainframe programs via web-powered parameters or screens.

Project two: Create maximum security of unified directory services, Natural, Adabas and integration components that connect modern interfaces.

Project three: Enhance and simplify legacy environments through re-hosting or clustering multiple runtimes hosted by multiple Linux virtual boxes.

Project four: Improve faster messaging and instant event analytics performance by clustering integration runtimes and creating Enterprise Service Bus integration through webMethods.

Project five: Custom multifunctional and compliant platforms for different business environments, creating a cohesive set of runtimes that enable integration, API management and dashboarding.

Project six: Performance optimisation and real-time processes, using WebMethods' fast messaging and big memory to communicate asynchronously and use elastic cache for faster memory.

Project seven: Continued mainframe development using current tools and code optimised for modern use cases.

Project eight: Optimise legacy and modern infrastructure for DevOps and DevSecOps.

The list goes on – integrating legacy with modern environments presents many company and cost enhancements, delivering digital advantages without destroying established business differentiators.

Integrate legacy and modern tech with mWtech

mWtech's business and technology experts are specialists at integrating legacy and current systems, ensuring they align with business expectations and technology realities.

We have extensive experience that delivers results quickly. And we are with you the entire journey, using our access to vendors and our business, project and technology skills to accelerate your digital transformation while retaining your differentiating legacy technologies.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of our processes and customer cases, helping you choose and motivate your environment's best modernisation and integration steps.