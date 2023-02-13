Veritas to unveil most comprehensive data management platform in SA

Neil Thorns, Veritas Regional Director, South Africa.

Veritas is set to launch its most comprehensive and secure cloud data management platform yet, at a solution day in Pretoria this month.

The Veritas Solution Day, to be staged on 23 February, will reveal advanced approaches and solutions to controlling and securing data and applications in the cloud.

Neil Thorns, Veritas Regional Director, South Africa, says: “Managing and protecting data at enterprise scale has become a challenge for most large organisations today. Technical teams must now reduce data sprawl, technical debt and complexity, while also strengthening cyber resilience. Further complicating matters, data volumes are growing exponentially. Last year alone, 74 zettabytes of data were generated worldwide, with IDC reporting that 80%-90% of the world’s data is unstructured.”

Veritas Alta, built to overcome these challenges, combines the entire Veritas Cloud Services and Solutions portfolio, creating the most comprehensive cloud data management platform built for any environment.

Veritas Alta will be introduced to the South African market at the Veritas Solution Day, where experts will elaborate on the platform’s unmatched ransomware and application resiliency, cloud control and scalability, its data compliance and governance capabilities.

Veritas will share its vision for the future – a world where data management just happens – with presentations by Peter Grimmond, International CTO at Veritas; Mansoor Ibrahim, Senior Cloud Specialist International Emerging Region at Veritas; André Steyn, Veritas Data Compliance & Governance Technical Practice Lead – EMEA & APJ; and Neil Thorns, Regional Director at Veritas.

The event will explore the major topics impacting data management today, including safeguarding against cyber attacks, strengthening ransomware resilience, reducing operational costs, understanding the shared responsibility model and the limits of cloud-native standard tools.

The Veritas Solution Day will get under way at 12pm on 23 February at the Maslow Time Square, Menlyn, Pretoria.

To register for this event, go to: https://registrations.corpcam.com/veritas/registrationd.aspx?e=&pname=Veritas23022023Physical