Realize South Africa: Making digital transformation real

Allyson Towle, country marketing manager at Micro Focus SA.

Competing in today's diverse market isn’t for the faint of heart. Successful businesses must remain at the forefront of technology and, at the same time, control budgets, leverage their data and guarantee security.

With this in mind, Micro Focus Realize South Africa (formerly Experience Micro Focus Universe) will unite more than 600 customers, partners and Micro Focus employees to explore, share and network.

This year’s event is set to take place on 27 August and is themed: ‘Making Digital Transformation Real’, says Allyson Towle, country marketing manager at Micro Focus SA. “There are four main trends the event will focus on, namely release velocity, privacy, digital automation, and mainframe access and security.”

She says the event has also moved to a new venue, The Focus Rooms in Linbro Park, to accommodate the growing number of delegates comfortably, provide secure parking and access to the Gautrain. “If you haven’t yet experienced the new Focus Rooms, just off the N3, Marlboro Drive, click here for a virtual tour.”

Micro Focus Realize South Africa Don’t miss out, register your spot at the premier customer and partner event of the year! Realize 2020.



Towle says the event is a meeting place for Micro Focus customers to engage with the company and learn more about the latest solutions available. “In addition, they will be able to listen to case studies which include challenges and lessons learnt by our customers, and will have the opportunity to meet with our partners and access our SME community.”

Other benefits of the event include an opportunity for delegates to meet with their peers across a broad vertical landscape, including financial services, retail, telecommunications and many more. “We will also feature demos with international and local experts, and set up one-on-one meetings with global and local executives.”

Moreover, attendees will be able to participate in conversations targeted at their specific needs, as well as build skills at expert-level workshops.

Follow the link to register your spot at Micro Focus Realize 2020.

https://v2.itweb.co.za/event/micro-focus/realize-2020/