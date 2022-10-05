New generation of HUAWEI nova series now available in stores

The Huawei Consumer Business Group, South Africa has announced that its latest HUAWEI nova editions, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10, are now available on South African stores.

These stylish smartphones meet the contemporary, ever-evolving trends of the fashionable and tech-savvy youth.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 bring together innovative and cutting-edge craftsmanship, that is enhanced by the chic Star Orbit Ring classic design. More especially, the smartphones have evolved the front camera capabilities with newly added features, which allow the HUAWEI nova users to express themselves more confidently while staying in trend.

Capture vlogs on the go with a multi-camera shooting experience

Using the powerful camera system of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10, users can create vlogs that unleash their creativity.

With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera, and through the Showcase Focus function allow the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs filmed indoors.



Meanwhile, users can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphones to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with a combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the fine details of the subject’s face, make-up, and accessories. For outdoor shots with wide fields-of-view, users can freely adjust the zoom to easily shoot 0.7X~5X zoom videos on top of leveraging on the front camera’s powerful dual autofocus capabilities, capturing scenic images in their surroundings.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 also incorporate Petal Clip, a one-click video creation app that includes motion photography, video stabilisation, colour grading, audio pick-up, and editing technologies for high-quality vlog production, which means there’s no need for extra equipment

100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo

Equipped with the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro allows users to stay fully charged, in a short period of time.

To activate the Turbo Mode, users need to connect the phone to a power supply and then tap the charging icon. It only takes 10 minutes to quickly charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes, which brings users an unprecedented and instant fast-charging experience. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also packs a 4 500mAh battery in its slim and compact body. While the HUAWE nova 10 has 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a 4 000mAh battery.

The lightweight design and seamless refresh rate

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes with a thickness of 7.88mm and weighs 191g; while the HUAWEI nova 10 is much thinner and lighter, with a thickness of 6.88mm and weighs 168g. Both models are lightweight and ultra-thin, making them easy to hold.

Be it playing games, watching videos or browsing photos, the HUAWEI nova10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 smartphones focus on vivid screen displays and detail enhancement, allowing users to immerse themselves in a visual feast.



The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 supports 1.07 billion colours, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 300Hz touch sampling rate which offer users a smoother user experience, whether it is daily operations, web browsing or other smartphone interactions.

A faster and more seamless way of connecting

Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with a simple swipe; users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, WiFi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

Users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; or tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the distributed file system, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 can also function as wirelessly connected external storage units for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before.

When users are drafting an e-mail on a PC, they can add smartphone files as an attachment or when they see an image they like when browsing the internet on the PC, they can save an image directly to their smartphones.

The HUAWEI nova 10 supports WiFi enhancement, and 4K QAM modulation which brings a faster upload and download speeds with a theoretical peak rate of up to 3.2Gbps, offering super-fast, smooth downloads and fast sharing.

Coming this October, HUAWEI will have on offer, the new HUAWI nova Y90 with 6.7-inch full view display, 50MP AI triple camera, 5 000mAh big battery, 40W SuperCharge

Where to buy

The new HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, priced at R15 999, and HUAWEI nova 10, priced at R12 999 are now available from selected retail stores and the HUAWEI online store.

The HUAWEI online store has special bundle deals for the new HUAWEI nova 10 Series.

In October only, HUAWEI will gift online buyers a HUAWEI Freelace worth R1 499 when they purchase the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 between 14H00 and 15H00 daily. While stocks last. T’s & C’s Apply

HUAWEI has paired its latest Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 to create amazing, discounted bundle deals for online store purchases for the HUAWEI nova 10 pro and HUAWEI nova 10.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro / HUAWEI nova 10 with a HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 Active -the HUAWEI Watch Fit is discounted from R3 299 to R2 499.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro / HUAWEI nova 10 with a HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 Classic - the HUAWEI Watch Fit is discounted from R3 499 to R2 599.

HUAWEI nova 10 Pro / HUAWEI nova 10 with a HUAWEI Band 7 - the HUAWEI Band 7 is discounted from R1 699 to R1 499.

Promotional Period: 01 October to 31 October. While stocks last.

T’s & Cs Apply.