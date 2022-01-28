Huawei nova Y9a launches in SA: new upgraded quad camera system, bigger display, larger storage

Just when you thought Huawei couldn’t top its impressive range of nova smartphones, the international technology giant has gone and done it again. The Huawei nova Y9a has just launched in South Africa and is everything you’ve come to expect and more from this series of youth-focused devices.

Last year saw the release of several impressive nova smartphones, including the nova Y60, nova 8, nova 8i and nova 9. While 2022’s brand new Huawei nova Y9a fits in seamlessly with this impressive range, it also sets itself apart in a number of remarkable ways.

With its flagship inspired design, the Huawei nova Y9a comes loaded with a 64MP quad-camera set-up, a 6.63-inch FullView Display, 40W Huawei SuperCharge and 8GB + 128GB of storage.

The device’s camera includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. These four cameras work together to create professional looking photographs with a 34% higher resolution and excellent colour reproduction capabilities. Photos taken on your Huawei nova Y9a can comfortably be printed as large as 3.2m x 2.4m.

Low lighting conditions are no match for the Huawei nova Y9a. With Super Night Mode and a complex set of built-in noise-reduction algorithms, the Huawei nova Y9a automatically brightens skin tones, clarifies dark backgrounds and enhances colours. Whether you’re holding your camera by hand and especially if you’re able to use a tripod, the Huawei nova Y9a guarantees beautiful dynamic night-time photographs.

You’ll be sure to enjoy your exquisite pictures and videos on the Huawei nova Y9a’s immersive display. Its pop-up selfie camera (a real novelty and regarded as one of the best designs of a front camera to date) means that the notch area is reduced. The 6.63-inch display also supports 1.67 million colours, a contrast ratio of up to 1 500:1 and 85% of the RBG colour gamut. All of this comes together to deliver true-to-life colours and vivid details on a vast and expansive display.

The Huawei nova Y9a is also very robust, capable of withstanding everyday wear and tear (and the occasional tumble), while having a glossy, glass-like sheen.

Whether you’re snapping away or playing games, watching movies or reading e-books on your new device, the last thing you want to worry about is the battery. Fortunately, the Huawei nova Y9a has a large 4 200mAh battery that supports 44 hours of voice call, 117 hours of music playback, 12 hours of internet browsing, 10 hours of video watching or nine hours of continuous gaming.

It also boasts industry-leading 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology, which allows you to charge your device to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes.

Looking for space to store your photographs, videos, games, movies and books? The Huawei nova Y9a has you covered. Its 8GB of smart internal storage engine is supported by Huawei's high-efficiency data replacement system, cold data storage and data dumping technologies. This helps the device to run more apps smoothly in the background compared to other smartphones in a similar price bracket.

And, of course, with an additional 128GB of storage, you can store even more. A 256GB memory card can also be bought separately.

The Huawei nova Y9a comes with EMUI 10.1 pre-installed. This gives you instant access to Huawei’s powerful video calling app, Huawei MeeTime and ensures that you always enjoy a smooth and stable user experience.

The launch of the Huawei nova Y9a is just one in a series of exciting announcements Huawei will be making this year. Look out for more information on these coming soon. In the meantime, pre-order your Huawei nova Y9a today.

Pre-order the Huawei nova Y9a on the Huawei Online Store before 31 January 2022 by making a part payment of R99 to secure the pre-order, and you’ll receive a R999 discount on the balance of the purchase price of the Huawei nova Y9a, valued at R6 499. You’ll also get a Huawei Bluetooth Speaker valued at R699. Ts and Cs apply.