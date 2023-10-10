Quectel empowers ZCS to revolutionize robotic lawnmowers with machine intelligence and RTK navigation (Photo: Business Wire)

Intergeo -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS) has chosen its advanced technology for their robotic lawnmowers. The cutting-edge Twenty 29, 4.0 – 4.36 – 4.50 Elite RTK lawnmowers will feature the Quectel LG69T series GNSS module and will harness the precision of the ZCS Cloud Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) satellite navigation system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010162980/en/

The Quectel LG69T series features dual-band options (L1 + L5 or L1 + L2) to support up to four simultaneous global constellations, including GPS, Galileo, and BDS, alongside QZSS. Optionally, it can integrate RTK and Dead Reckoning technology, ensuring peak performance across various applications. With a navigation rate of up to 10 Hz, the LG69T series finds versatility in applications ranging from drones and delivery robots to precision agriculture, mining, marine, automotive telematics, as well as ADAS and DMS.

The LG69T-AM achieves cm-level accuracy when used with the ZCS Cloud RTK. This allows one or more robots to handle a wide working area, up to 30,000 sqm (or even 80,000 sqm under certain conditions only), with navigation accuracy to the centimeter and without the need for a perimeter wire. ZCS Cloud RTK harnesses the synergy of satellite technology and cloud platforms to consistently update the robot with its designated position within a 15 km radius, using a GPS antenna.

This translates into extreme navigation and high precision of grass cutting with up to 5 cm from the edge of the area and in narrow, hard-to-reach spaces or uneven terrain with large slopes, guaranteeing an even and precise cut across the entire area. There are several advantages including working efficiency, versatility of use and no perimeter wire installation. In addition, the integration of this innovative navigation system with new grass and ultrasonic sensors makes it possible to manage large areas with a high degree of accuracy, even in the event of signal loss.

“Quectel Wireless Solutions is thrilled to provide ZCS with the LG69T-AM module for their innovative robotic lawnmower that incorporates advanced positioning technology,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This lawnmower utilizes the functionality of the advanced Quectel LG69T series GNSS module to deliver centimeter-level accuracy, facilitating extremely precise navigation.”

“The collaboration of ZCS's Idea Lab (R&D area) with the company Quectel, experts in IoT solutions, goes precisely in the direction of making ZCS lawnmower robots even smarter.” says Michele Balò, Service & Customer Quality Manager, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi. “RTK Cloud technology improves the transmission of information (between the robot and the cloud) and increases the accuracy of robot positioning by optimizing the autonomous navigation of robot mowers.”

ZCS's Idea Lab, dedicated to research and development (R&D), aligns perfectly with Quectel's vision to enhance the intelligence of ZCS lawnmower robots through this collaboration. RTK Cloud technology improves the transmission of information (between the robot and the cloud) and increases the accuracy of robot positioning by optimizing the autonomous navigation of robot mowers.

Currently, RTK technology is integrated into specific models within the ZCS product line-up, primarily designed for larger gardens. In the near future, there are plans to expand its availability to robots tailored for smaller to medium-sized green spaces.

The ZCS Robotic Lawnmower and Quectel LG69T module will both be on the Quectel stand at Intergeo, Hall 1.2, stand A1.012.