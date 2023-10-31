Quectel Sends Cease and Desist Letters to competitors demanding immediate change of unfair and deceptive business practices

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today sent a cease-and-desist letter to Renesas Electronics Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, demanding that it immediately stop making false accusations about Quectel and its IoT modules and renounce a September 2023 PowerPoint presentation titled “Attacking Quectel Sockets” that Renesas sent to Quectel customers.

The Renesas document falsely asserts that Quectel’s modules are on a U.S. government banned list and that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted a request from the U.S. House of Representatives to ban Quectel’s IoT modules. Both statements are untrue and defamatory. Quectel is demanding a retraction and correction from Renesas.

“It has recently come to our attention that a number of competitors are propagating false and defamatory rumors and distributing material containing false and defamatory statements to Quectel’s customers and potential customers,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and Chief Sales Officer of Quectel. “We will vigorously defend ourselves against false claims and we will not tolerate untrue and defamatory practices targeting Quectel and its customers. To be clear, Quectel’s IoT modules are not, and never have been, on the FCC’s Covered List or any other U.S. government agency list that would subject Quectel or its products to restrictions of any kind.”

Quectel has been reaching out to U.S. government officials to correct fundamental misunderstandings about its IoT module technology. Quectel’s modules do not pose any risk to national security or privacy. In fact, Quectel does not have access to any data on their customers’ devices, much less control or manage any data. Rather, the makers of the devices into which its modules are placed have full control of all such data. Quectel’s most recent submission to the FCC on this subject is here.

Quectel has retained the respected independent security firm Finite State, which is auditing and penetration-testing the security of Quectel’s modules. Its ongoing work includes rigorous security testing, improved software supply chain visibility, and comprehensive software risk management. Quectel was given high marks by Finite State for its cybersecurity. Here is a press release about Finite State’s report.

Quectel maintains the highest industry standards of security and data privacy. It also follows industry best practices, continuously improves security protocols, conducts independent audits, qualifies for security certifications, and transparently communicates about its products' security features and practices.

Quectel looks forward to demonstrating its modules’ security to government officials. It also is determined to prevent competitors like Renesas from spreading falsehoods about its products.