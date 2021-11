Sentech, leading provider of the electronic communication network, uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver media and entertainment services from any location at any time on multiple devices.

AWS in the public sector paves the way for innovation and supports world-changing projects in government, education, non-profit and healthcare organisations.

Check out: https://go.aws/2Zn3q8U.

Learn more: https://go.aws/30VIMwL.