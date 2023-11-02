SYNTAGMA CAPITAL Completes the Acquisition of Aginode, the LAN/Data Center (“LAN/DC”) and Telecom/Fibre (“FTTx”) Division of Nexans SA (Euronext Paris: NEX)

Syntagma Capital today announces that it has completed its acquisition of Aginode (https://www.aginode.net), formerly known as Nexans Telecom & Data.

The company, rebranded a few months ago to Aginode, designs, manufactures, and distributes smart connectivity solutions based on optical fibre and copper technologies to data centers, smart buildings, and telecom operators. In 2022, the business generated ca. €200m in revenues across 100+ countries thanks to its 8 industrial sites in France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Morocco and China. The business employs ca. 680 employees worldwide.

“Syntagma is pleased to announce today the completion of the Aginode transaction, the second portfolio company of the fund. The M&A market remains challenging and this achievement demonstrates our ability to navigate through uncertain times and continue to provide divestiture solutions that deliver speed and certainty while being highly selective on our capital allocation,” said Syntagma Managing Partner Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult.

“We are thrilled by Aginode’s potential and look forward to teaming up with the management to steer the company towards a future of unprecedented success,” said Syntagma Partner Frank Coenen.

Syntagma’s team involved in the transaction included Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult (Managing Partner), Frank Coenen (Partner), Benjamin Dahan (Partner), João Pilecco (Senior Vice President), Ludovic Ruffenach (Senior Associate), and Alicia Azéma (Senior Analyst).

Syntagma was advised by Willkie Farr Gallagher (Hugo Nocerino, Ji-Soo Kim, Rudy Merlet, Faustine Viala, Charles Bodreau, Charles-Antoine Erignac, Jordan Pontal), PwC Transaction (Eric Douheret, Clément Meudec, François-Xavier Bornet, Edouard Bitton), PwC Tax and Legal (Anne-Valerie Attias-Assouline, Mathieu Norest, Morgane Croisier, Aurélie Cluzel-d’Andlau, Claire Pascal Oury), Roland Berger (Victor Marcais, Yaroslav Stetsenko) and ERM (Maryelle Ouvrard, ChinChin Lim).