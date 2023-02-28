Nationwide Building Society chooses Board for Intelligent Planning

Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organisations plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced it has been selected by Nationwide, the world’s largest Building Society, to transform financial planning.

Nationwide decided on Intelligent Planning from Board, in a joint proposition for financial planning transformation delivered alongside advisory partner, KPMG.

“Intelligent Planning from Board enables Nationwide to transform vital financial planning across multiple use cases, delivering better insights for our teams, and ultimately better outcomes for Nationwide’s members,” said Louise Pierrepont, Head of Future Capability and Operations at Nationwide Building Society. “Board’s Intelligent Planning capabilities, combined with the commitment and expertise of the Board team, impressed us as the right fit for Nationwide and our members.”

“We are delighted Board has been chosen to deliver on Nationwide’s transformative vision for financial planning,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. “Board’s selection by the world’s biggest building society shows how the power of Intelligent Planning is the go-to choice for leading brands worldwide seeking to plan smarter and drive better outcomes, as they transform vital business planning across strategy, finance and operations.”

“We are excited to be working together with Board, in a joint proposition for financial planning transformation with Nationwide,” said Minochehr Vania, Partner at KPMG UK. “Board’s well-established Intelligent Planning expertise aligns with Nationwide’s goals as they plan, transform and grow in today’s evolving business environment.”

The new customer agreement between Board and Nationwide focuses on replacing and transforming planning processes and systems. End users are now prioritized with access to one single source of the truth via Board’s Intelligent Planning platform, reducing information silos, with a more integrated and intuitive approach to vital business planning across the organization.