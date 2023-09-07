DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 356.6 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2023

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB.com, the second quarter of 2023 closed with 356.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 1.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Domain name registrations also increased by 4.3 million, or 1.2%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 174.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 0.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.1% year over year. As of June 30, 2023, the .com domain name base totaled 161.3 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 13.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10.1 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 137.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.ccTLDs increased by 2.7 million domain name registrations, or 2.0%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of June 30, 2023, were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .au, .fr, .eu, and .it.

With the launch of the DNIB.com dashboards, 16 additional TLDs have been included in applicable calculations. The applicable current and historical data presented in this edition of the quarterly report have been adjusted accordingly, and applicable quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated using those adjusted figures. More information is available at DNIB.com.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB.com’s dashboards is available here.