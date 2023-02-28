Huge Group unveils Huge TNS after unit merger

James Herbst, CEO of Huge Group.

JSE-listed technology firm Huge Group has unveiled a new brand – Huge TNS – after combining its subsidiaries Huge Networks and Huge Telecom into one business.

Led by CEO James Herbst, Huge Group announced in October its intention to combine Huge Telecom and Huge Networks into a single and significantly enlarged telecommunications, networks and services business.

In a statement today, the firm says the combining of these businesses will commence on 1 March, and will serve new and existing customers under the brand name “Huge TNS” – with the TNS acronym denoting telecoms, networks and services.

According to Huge Group, the strategy was to combine the commercial and go-to-market strengths and distribution capabilities of Huge Telecom, with the products, services and technical capabilities of Huge Networks, to create a more relevant, stronger, larger and more capable entity.

“The convergence of connectivity, networking, and more importantly, the secure services running across various technologies, has long been regarded as one of the defining trends informing the future of the technology sector,” says Dr Marius Oberholzer, MD of Huge TNS.

“Combining ‘telecoms’, ‘networks’ and ‘services’ into our identity affirms our focus and positions us to unlock growth by supplying on-point solutions to changing ICT demands at work and at home.”

The company adds the aim of Huge Group’s board of directors when they approved the business combination, was to have the practical and financial work streams completed by the end of February 2023.

It says this timeline was achieved and now the Huge TNS name and brand identity can be revealed.

The business combination facilitates innovation, says the firm, adding that a more powerful product and service offering has been designed to better serve the needs of the enlarged Huge TNS customer base.

“Huge TNS perfectly represents the overall strategic objectives of the combined business, and the new name acknowledges our belief that services will be the future,” adds Oberholzer.

The combined business has a national presence, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Escort, East London, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and George.