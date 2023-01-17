Mavenir Introduces Fixed Wireless Access Solution

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the availability of its Fixed Wireless Access solution (FWA) combining Mavenir’s Open Virtualized RAN, Converged Packet Core and OpenBeam™ portfolio of radio units. This offering provides a competitive solution in a low-footprint deployment that leverages public and private cloud infrastructure. Mavenir’s FWA solution delivers high throughput, differentiated QoS control, geo-restriction, home-zoning, differentiated charging, advanced power savings, and many more features.

FWA offers consumers and businesses in urban and suburban areas with more competitive choices to select the best service that covers their needs at affordable prices.

“Fixed Wireless Access using LTE or 5G radio formats provides much more stable performance than the 802.11-based links that are popular today. In my testing, a CBRS-based LTE link has only 0.1% packet loss compared with 8.5% for an 802.11-based FWA link,” said Mobile Experts’ Joe Madden, Chief Analyst. “Four years ago, higher packet loss may have been acceptable, but today’s work-from-home environment requires a very stable, reliable link for video conferencing. For that reason, our forecasting anticipates a strong trend toward 3GPP technology in FWA, and Open RAN solutions will be popular due to their low cost.”

Mavenir’s FWA solution supports 4G, 5G NSA (non-standalone) and 5G SA deployments, supporting massive MIMO radio technology and 5G millimeter wave frequency bands to enable gigabit downlink speeds to multiple users in the same coverage area. This positions 5G FWA as a competitive alternative. Mavenir's FWA solution is delivered on converged infrastructure to provide a lean solution with maximum downlink throughput. It can be deployed on any cloud (public, hybrid and private), accelerating time to market and reducing CapEx and OpEx.

“5G and Open RAN transform the Fixed Wireless Access space to make it easier and more feasible to connect the unconnected and foster much needed competition,” said BG Kumar, President of Access Networks and Platforms, Mavenir. “The combination of Mavenir’s award-winning Converged Packet Core and Open Virtualized RAN solutions, with the OpenBeam broad portfolio of radios enables mobile operators to position themselves as an affordable and reliable alternative to cable and fiber deployments in rural, suburban and even urban settings”.

For rural areas, FWA provides higher downlink speeds than DSL and lower packet latency than most satellite internet service providers. This brings access to new use cases that were not possible in rural areas before, such as telemedicine, online education, and work from home flexibility.

Mavenir’s FWA solution has been deployed by several customers, including 360 Communications, RINA Wireless, Triangle Communications, in the United States as well as Quickline in the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit the Mavenir Fixed Wireless Access Solution page.

Mavenir is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via in Hall 2, stand 2H60. Click here to find out more.