Vudoo Takes Its Pioneering Content Commerce Platform Global

Nathalie Curtis-Lethbridge, Global Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director for EMEA and North America, Vudoo (Photo: Business Wire)

Vudoo, the content commerce and in-stream checkout pioneer, has launched its platform to the international market with the opening of an office in London marking the first step in its global expansion plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009461153/en/

The company has appointed Nathalie Curtis-Lethbridge as its Global Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director for EMEA and North America. The London office will service Europe, Middle East, Africa and initially North America regions. Reporting to Vudoo’s Founder and CEO Nick Morgan, Curtis-Lethbridge is tasked with spearheading Vudoo’s global growth and building its EMEA business.

Dileep Yogasingham, Director of Strategic Accounts for EMEA has relocated from Australia to the London office, with several more hires to be announced soon. Additionally, Manuela Cadd, the former Director of Regional Go-to-Market at Criteo will be joining Vudoo as Head of Strategic Business Partnerships, based in Australia. Vudoo also has plans to appoint regional Managing Directors for the North America and APAC regions and to open offices in North America in the coming 12 months.

Curtis-Lethbridge founded Atonik Digital, an international specialist agency focusing on content and content monetisation, streamed entertainment, strategic partnerships, market entry and growth in 2012 and has been working at the intersection of content, technology and monetisation ever since with a prestigious list of international clients including US studios, telcos, content platforms, innovative content tech companies and content producers.

Vudoo's expansion into the international market comes on the back of the exponential growth of content commerce and a massive increase in demand for its pioneering technology, especially with the explosion of retail media, with advertising revenue from this channel forecast to grow to $125.7 billion by the end of 2023.

Founded in Australia by entrepreneur and ecommerce pioneer Nick Morgan, Vudoo has established partnerships with publishers including News Corp, Are Media and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME). Vudoo's other global clients include Forever New, S&P Global and Kohler, with the company facilitating executions in campaigns across brands like Hilton, Samsung, Moët & Chandon, Burberry, Dyson, Lexus, Hotel Clicquot and Sunday Riley.

Nick Morgan, Founder and CEO of Vudoo said: “We've seen fantastic results across all of our existing customers, and with a global boom in retail media networks and content commerce, the time is now to bring Vudoo’s unique solution to a global client base across all media touchpoints.”

“Nathalie’s incredible experience, expertise and connections in content, technology and monetisation, and her experience at helping her clients scale and grow make her a perfect fit for Vudoo. Her passion for innovation and guidance in helping us to deal with the high velocity increase of interest in our solution to date has been invaluable and we’re thrilled to now have her on board as part of the Vudoo team to support our global growth,” he continued.

Commenting on why she is joining Vudoo and the company’s global opportunity, Curtis-Lethbridge said: “With content commerce forecast to grow faster than social as a premium activation tool for the globally booming retail media channel, it’s a dynamic growth area for building monetisation opportunities for content across multiple audience touch points. Vudoo's technology provides a critical bridge between content commerce and customer interaction at the point of inspiration, enabling a seamless in-stream transaction and offering a full funnel view of viewer behaviour.

“Working with Vudoo as an advisor over the past few months, I witnessed first hand the high velocity of interest in its solution and the huge potential for global growth in what is a very exciting transformative space combining content, technology and monetisation – three of my passions and the foundation of my advisory offering for the past decade. The opportunity to work with the very talented team at Vudoo and to play a part in helping them scale globally at this transformative time in content commerce and retail media is incredibly exciting," she continued.

As Vudoo moves into the future, the company plans to develop tools for CTV platforms that will enable streaming and VoD audiences to discover and purchase products within advertising and the video content itself.

“Imagine a future where CTV platforms can collaborate with brands to create monetizable, shoppable moments in-stream where audiences can buy products from within the shows they love without ever leaving their content platform,” said Curtis-Lethbridge on Vudoo’s vision for CTV. “By creating greater interactivity on the big screen, it will change the entire viewing experience from passive to active and open new revenue streams for CTV providers,” Curtis-Lethbridge added.