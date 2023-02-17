BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Openserve bolsters customers' fibre speeds

The South African connectivity provider is set to upgrade fibre network speeds for all customers on the Openserve fibre network.
Issued by BCX
Johannesburg, 17 Feb 2023
Read time 2min

South Africa's largest and trusted fibre infrastructure provider, Openserve, is set to upgrade the fibre speed for its customers effective 1 April 2023, showcasing the organisation's firm commitment to providing a high-quality and reliable service to its channel partners and users of its network.

Phila Dube, Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve, said the company continuously strives to offer the best value to its wholesale customers, ensuring they are able to give the end-user the best products and value.

"As a trusted connectivity partner for South African businesses and households for decades, our fibre speeds upgrade is one of the many ways Openserve keeps up with the latest technology in the telecommunications industry. We believe that by upgrading our speeds, end-users will have an even better experience of our fibre network," he said.

The fibre speed upgrades will be as follows: 

Openserve Fibre Connect:

Openserve WebConnect:

"This upgrade is part of our ongoing commitment in partnership with our internet service provider partners to offer fibre end-users the best value and make fibre accessible to all South Africans," Dube said.

In recent months, Openserve has maintained a robust, mostly uninterrupted service amid escalating load-shedding and power outages, thus being hailed SA's most reliable fibre network provider in Analytico's 2022 South African Fibre Network Operator Report.

According to the latest BMIT report, an independent report conducted across the industry, Openserve achieved the highest NPS (Net Promoters Score) among industry leaders. Meanwhile, Openserve was listed as one of the top workplaces in the LinkedIn Top Companies annual edition for 2022, while Openserve's Connect App won TM Forum's globally recognised Excellence Award in the Customer Experience & Trust category.

Openserve continues to be a driver of connectivity in South Africa through its cost-effective and innovative value propositions. Whether it is speed line enhancements or connectivity packages, Openserve remains the most reliable connectivity partner.

To learn more about how Openserve can get you connected, please visit www.openserve.co.za.

* Price adjustments for end-customers will depend on their relevant ISP and will be communicated directly by the ISP.

