Dawex, Fraunhofer ISST and TNO Agree to co-Propose a Pre-Standardization Program on Trusted Data Transaction

The French data exchange tech company Dawex, the German research organization Fraunhofer ISST and the Dutch research organization TNO, today announced they have reached an agreement to co-propose a workshop program from the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) on Trusted Data Transaction, initiating a standardization process.

To tackle economic, environmental and societal challenges, public and private organizations, large corporations and SMBs are taking full advantage of the explosion of data, and are increasingly distributing, accessing and sharing data within emerging data ecosystems. Data transactions are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, requiring clear frameworks to organize, simplify, and secure the exchange of data, in compliance with regulatory requirements. Trust is a cornerstone of data exchange as it cements the relationship and drives collaboration between all parties involved in the data transactions.

To better understand the scope and implications of the expression of “Trusted Data Transaction” and anticipate future associated standardization requirements, a European Committee for Standardization (CEN) workshop program is being kicked off. Among its objectives are to develop terminologies, concepts, and mechanisms for common elements, starting with the groundwork on trust anchors, in order to form a foundational understanding on which trusted data transactions can be based, independent of any architectural choices or technical implementation.

Organizations interested in joining the program can express their interest by registering here, while CEN officializes the meeting schedule and kickoff time frame.

“The agreement to co-propose a European Committee for Standardization workshop program on Trusted Data Transaction, initiated by Dawex, Fraunhofer ISST and TNO, is a critical milestone to align stakeholders behind a common normative baseline that will help accelerate data exchanges across organizations, industries and geographies,” says Fabrice Tocco, Dawex co-CEO. “As other organizations join the initiative, the outcomes resulting from the collective work will serve all the use cases where stakeholders need to establish trust for the purpose of data exchange and interconnection of data spaces.”

“We are looking forward to actively engaging as co-proposer in the Trusted Data Transaction pre-standardization program, initiated by Fraunhofer ISST, Dawex and TNO. This structuring program will provide guiding principles to organizations looking at building strong data spaces in a trustworthy data economy,” said Prof. Dr.-Ing. Boris Otto, Chairman of the Fraunhofer ICT Group and Executive Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Software and Systems Engineering ISST.

Berry Vetjens, Managing Director a.i. ICT, Strategy and Policy at TNO, added: “The Trusted Data Transaction pre-standardization workshop program will be useful to support the development of standards and contribute to the activities of European initiatives such as the Data Space Support Center by proposing a common ground to refer to.”