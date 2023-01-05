BPO firm Sigma to add 600 jobs in 2023 Q1

Cape Town based outsourcing specialist Sigma it is creating over 600 new jobs in the first quarter of 2023 in Western Cape.

Sigma, which offers call centre services to the energy, utilities and financial services sectors, announced today it is filling 600 new contact centre agent vacancies at its offices in Diep River and Retreat.

The new hires will add to Sigma’s 2,100-strong workforce in Western Cape, 800 additional people employed last year alone.

With SA’s unemployment rate high, the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry has been tipped as a catalyst for the country’s employment prospects.

Bevin Sandras, director of international operations at Sigma Connected, comments the plan to add talent: “I am delighted that once again we are expanding our team in Diep River and Retreat after already adding hundreds of new jobs this year.

“These are opportunities that are available now for local people to secure long-term careers and access the best training and development which will support them both professionally and personally.

“We are part of a booming industry and we are proud of our culture of building careers and creating a unique Sigma community and we hope to recruit a further group of people from the local community, who want to excel and be part of that journey.”

Also, Sandras says the company will also be recruiting for some of the roles through Impact Sourcing – an initiative which he says has helped Sigma Connected onboard hundreds of employees in recent years.