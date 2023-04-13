Salaries for SA tech professionals on the rise

Information technology (IT) jobs are among the highest paying in South Africa, according to a report by jobs portal Pnet.

According to the Pnet Job Market Trends Report for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the highest salaries are offered for IT candidates, business and management candidates and finance candidates.

The report provides insights into recruitment and employment trends in the South African market.

It reveals the local job market increased by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2023. Year-on-year, it adds, employment offers have increased by 1.5%.

“It is interesting to note to see that over the past two years (from Q1:2021 to Q1:2023) there has been a 35% growth in jobs,” says Pnet.

The jobs portal points out that over the last five years, salary offers for IT professionals have increased by up to 72%.

Below are the salary ranges for top IT jobs:

Systems/network administration: R25 000 – R41 806

Database design/development/admin: R40 000 – R56 969

Systems analysis: R41 491 – R57 211

Data analysis/data warehousing: R40 000 – R62 346

Business analysis: R44 000 – R65 000

Software development: R40 000 – R65 111

IT project administration/management: R54 058 – R72 000

Technical/business architecture: R60 355 – R90 000

The report notes Gauteng continues to offer the most employment opportunities in South Africa. In the first quarter of 2023, the province represented 53% of the overall labour demand in the country.

During the same period, it adds, 22% of SA’s recruitment activity was in the Western Cape, while 10% of job vacancies were based in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Labour demand increased across all provinces in Q1:2023. This increase was driven by the admin, office and support, finance and sales sectors,” says Pnet.