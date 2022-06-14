Ascential Digital Commerce and GSK Consumer Healthcare Announce Launch of Ascential Digital Commerce Connect at Cannes Lions

Ascential Digital Commerce, whose technology driven products power brands to win in digital commerce, and GSK Consumer Healthcare, a science-led healthcare company, will join forces on June 20th during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to launch Ascential Digital Commerce Connect, a first-of-its-kind, data-rich, digital commerce platform that provides C-suite executives with visibility of brand sales and performance from multiple data sources. Ascential Digital Commerce Connect improves reaction time to market dynamics, increasing a brand's performance in the rapidly growing eCommerce retail market.

Ascential Digital Commerce and GSK Consumer Healthcare partnered together to develop Ascential Digital Commerce Connect to provide visibility and clarity of GSK Consumer Healthcare's eCommerce brands performance, improve reaction time to market dynamics and position the brand for further growth. GSK Consumer Healthcare anticipates eCommerce growth to reach the mid-teens percentage of the business by 2025, thereby making eCommerce a priority channel to drive overall sales.

According to Nasdaq research, 95% of all purchases by 2040 will be conducted via eCommerce and a 2021 IDC study revealed that the digital commerce applications market will see double-digit growth through 2025.

“Visibility of data is becoming increasingly vital to businesses every day,” said Filippo Battaini, Research Manager at IDC Retail Insights. “Especially as eCommerce has become a core business capability for businesses around the globe, managing data streams for those businesses has become increasingly challenging.”

The Ascential Digital Commerce Connect web-based platform captures, analyzes, visualizes, and displays critical marketing data about each brand and competitor to monitor key activities and answer marketers' key questions when it comes to:

Understanding the current brand/sales performance in the eCommerce marketplace – standalone vs. key competitors and owned channels vs. major online retailers like Amazon and Alibaba

Dissecting what brand health looks like regionally throughout EMEA, US/North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

Navigating potential challenges and outages around supply chain, research and development, disruptive markets, and other key metrics.

More accurately calculating marketing spending as a percentage of gross revenue

During Cannes Lions 2022, Ascential Digital Commerce and GSK Consumer Healthcare will host a panel discussion to discuss the catalyst for developing Ascential Digital Commerce Connect and how GSK Consumer Healthcare currently leverages the platform for brand success. Product demos will also be available to showcase the platform.

"The next five years represent a tipping point in the retailing industry," says Duncan Painter, CEO at Ascential. "Retailers and brands with the deepest, most recent insights into the digital performance of their products and services will gain an informed, competitive edge. The Connect platform turns data into actionable insights, and GSK Consumer Healthcare is on a strong path to further realize eCommerce growth."

"Healthcare today is driven by the digital economy, whether consumers and patients are searching for healthcare information and services online, logging into exercise classes, ordering health and beauty products from their favorite online retailers, or managing prescription medications online," says Taryn Marella, Global Head of Digital Commerce, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Ascential Digital Commerce Connect delivers actionable insights that help us monitor the health of our business and identify growth opportunities, update messaging and enhance creativity in the digital environment."