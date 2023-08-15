Forescout Appoints Channel Industry Veteran David Creed as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales

Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that David Creed has joined the company as its Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. Creed is responsible for shepherding the next phase of growth across the company’s channel ecosystem and creating new alliances that unlock more revenue opportunities for partners and service providers around the globe.

Creed is a channel industry veteran with a proven track record of delivering effective go-to-market strategies and programs that offer comprehensive resources and tools to help partners and service providers maximize their profit potential and effectively support their clients’ security needs. Prior to joining Forescout, Creed served over the past two decades in a variety of channel executive posts at McAfee, Carbon Black and most recently Armis.

“David’s passion for the channel, the way he approaches collaborations with partners and his acute understanding of the rapidly evolving changes taking place across the cybersecurity marketplace are unmatched,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “He is the ideal leader for our channel business, which plays such a pivotal role for our company.”

Forescout’s solutions and capabilities continuously identify and classify every asset connecting to an organization – regardless of vendor, type (IT, OT, IoT and IoMT) or whether it is managed, unmanaged or un-agentable, and then empower organizations to automatically enforce the appropriate security and compliance measures to reduce risk. Additionally, its solutions help detect advanced threats that may have bypassed their security controls, and give organizations the power to respond in real-time with comprehensive, full-spectrum response.

“Forescout has a very large and loyal customer base, and is considered a key security enabler and partner to some of the largest and most sophisticated organizations, worldwide,” said Creed. “With improvements to our incentive programs that increase partner profitability, and a new product pipeline that further enhances the value we can deliver to customers, while providing additional services opportunities, it is clear that the best is yet to come for our global community of partners.”

To learn more about Forescout’s channel partner program, visit https://www.forescout.com/partners/