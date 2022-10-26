Your favourite apps are just one tap away on HUAWEI AppGallery

Our smartphones would not be nearly as capable without the support of apps, which unlock a plethora of new possibilities. The app revolution that took the world by storm during the previous decade has enabled us to do everything on our mobile devices. We can now pay without carrying cards, manage our finances, shop online, book accommodation and flights, or even order groceries on the way home. So, wouldn’t it be perfect if we could download the best available apps from just one place?

HUAWEI AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for HUAWEI devices, boasting a vast and growing collection of apps. Being among the top three app marketplaces globally, this open and innovative ecosystem ensures apps can be used seamlessly across smart devices in all scenarios anywhere and anytime. HUAWEI AppGallery strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience.

Huawei has always prioritised providing quality content to consumers and AppGallery builds on that commitment. AppGallery gives users access to the most popular international apps across 18 categories, including navigation and transport, entertainment, social media, lifestyle, news and shopping, among others. There is also an abundance of local apps. Everything you need to get through the day is here, from your favourite banking and mobile carrier apps to fitness, food ordering and streaming apps. Additionally, AppGallery lets you discover the trendiest apps at a glance with expertly curated selections.

The best part is that downloading apps through AppGallery is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Open HUAWEI AppGallery

If you own a HUAWEI smartphone, such as the brand new HUAWEI nova 10 Series, the HUAWEI nova Y90, or the amazing HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, then you will find AppGallery preinstalled. All you need is to open AppGallery and enjoy a unique experience, as when Huawei claims that AppGallery is an open ecosystem, the company actually means it.

Step 2: Log in using your HUAWEI ID

By creating a HUAWEI ID and logging in, AppGallery allows users to download any app or games they like. HUAWEI ID is conveniently linked to all apps within the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, so users can access everything with just a few steps. With a HUAWEI ID, you can set up and manage payments, backup your data and unlock benefits such as members’ rewards. Besides, the process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Find and download your apps

AppGallery’s intuitive interface makes it easy to locate the best apps. You may check the curated lists from “top apps” to get the most popular global and local apps to “new apps we love” for daily recommendations. You can also browse through the “top rated”, “weekly top apps” and “most popular” sections, check the categories, or use the search field at the top of the AppGallery. You will find integrated apps within AppGallery or installation-free quick app options for a more convenient user experience; with a single tap, your new apps will appear on your home screen shortly. Simple as that.

User support

AppGallery further enhances its user experience by providing reliable, official support to everyone, by upgrading its customer care experience through an enhanced hotline service and live chat service in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa. On the other end of the line, a team of experts can quickly respond to queries regarding AppGallery apps and resolve any issues that users may encounter. For more details, click here.

AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. The diverse selection of apps covers all aspects of digital life, while offering a wealth of promotions and giveaways. It is worth mentioning that in 2021, AppGallery recorded over 432 billion app downloads across the globe. Moreover, Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers worldwide to create one-of-a-kind experiences that cater to every lifestyle, culture and location.

To download or get access to the latest apps, please visit this link.