Gauteng Education grapples with late, incomplete online applications

The Gauteng Education Department (GED) says it had received over 8 000 late online admissions and over 30 000 incomplete applications for grade one and grade eight for the 2023 academic year.

As public schools open today, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is working tirelessly to place the 1 394 remaining learners who have yet to be assigned a school.

Chiloane was speaking at a media briefing in Kempton Park yesterday, providing an update on learner placements and the department’s readiness for the new academic year.

He urged parents – especially those in “pressure areas” – to be patient as the department works through the applications.

He noted that the department is aware that some schools have reached capacity, but emphasised that children’s right to education will not be compromised.

Parents and guardians were initially given until 26 August 2022 to upload or submit their documents for the 2023 online admissions cycle; however this was extended to November.

The GED later re-opened applications for late applicants on 20 December 2022 and the process will close on 31 January 2023 at 00:01am.

What parents need to understand about these late applications is that they have forfeited certain rights which include the right to choose a school of their choice. Matome Chiloane, MEC, GDE.

“We had over 30 000 incomplete applications, but we managed to place the majority of them – mainly due to the areas that these applications were based [in]. When we started we had 292 145 complete applications. These are the parents who were able to provide all the necessary documentation and also meet the deadline. The remaining 1 394 are in high pressure areas where there is no more space. Over 8 375 late applications were taken in from 20 December.”

Chiloane said the department is aware that some schools have reached capacity but emphasised that children’s right to education will not be compromised. He warned parents of the consequences of late admissions.

“What parents need to understand about these late applications is that they have forfeited certain rights which include the right to choose a school of their choice. We will place a child, where there is space, that's how we are going to deal with them,” explained Chiloane.

According to Chiloane, the majority of unplaced learners are from the Olifantsfontein and Kempton Park areas.

“In Olifant, we have engaged a church where they have given us space to ensure that we close off the remaining 236 grade 1 applicants and also there’s an additional three mobile units that will be provided to increase school capacities so that we can place all the learners.

“We are still left with 501 unplaced grade eight learners in the Kempton Park area. We are continuing to speak to our schools…to work together to ensure that we close off things,” he said.

The Tshwane West district is another pressure area with some 223 grade eight learners unplaced with a further 434 grade eight learners unplaced in the Johannesburg West District, he continued.

According to the department, a satellite high school is being built to accommodate those learners in Tshwane and Johannesburg, and the department is negotiating to occupy some 10 classrooms at the Robinhood College.

Other placement interventions by the department have been made, including the procurement of 419 mobile spaces to address pressure of unplaced applications across the province.