CallCabinet appoints industry heavyweight as chief operating officer

CallCabinet is the original and continues to be the most comprehensive cloud-native compliance call recording, quality assurance and voice analytics solution available. As the market leader, constant innovation and strategic execution across the world’s most heavily regulated industries is a must.

John McCarthy brings decades of hands-on leadership experience in the fast-paced, high-growth technology arena. Known for aligning product and market fit to sales execution while maintaining an excellent place-to-work culture, he is a fitting addition to the team.

“John is the perfect fit for CallCabinet at a time when the market demands a more customer-centric focus,” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “We’ve experienced rapid growth over the past few years due to our product and service excellence. John will be responsible for taking us to new heights and driving stronger partner relationships.”

Before joining CallCabinet, McCarthy was CEO of ShoreGroup Solutions, a leading IT solutions provider with demonstrated excellence in unified communications and contact centres. Under his leadership, ShoreGroup became one of North America’s most respected solutions providers of Cisco Contact Centre and ancillary applications such as call recording and workforce management. ShoreGroup was acquired by ATSG in 2019 and McCarthy became President of Services and Delivery. He also obtained extensive telecommunications and management experience with industry giants like Rolm, Centigram, Geotel, Cisco, Concord Communications and CA, enabling him to successfully identify emerging initiatives within the unified communications, contact centre and managed services sectors.

“CallCabinet is an established global market leader ready to deepen its offering internally and externally. I’m looking forward to helping take CallCabinet into a new era as we envision a unique and sustainable offering around the world,” said McCarthy. “While the cloud revolution certainly spurred adoption, the depth of CallCabinet’s offering will set it miles ahead of any competitor out there. The opportunity for CallCabinet and our growing list of partners is only limited by our ability to execute, and we will execute.”

The appointment of McCarthy is the natural next step in CallCabinet’s evolution as it continues to set the standard in the call recording industry. With seamless integration with all major UC, IP-PBX and telephony platforms as well as several business intelligence and compliance surveillance systems, CallCabinet is the solution to keep an eye on.