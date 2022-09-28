LexisNexis SA partners with global Legal Technology & Innovation Institute for inaugural SA conference, bootcamp

LexisNexis South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with the London-based Legal Technology & Innovation Institute on its inaugural SA conference and bootcamp showcasing how legal technology and innovation transforms the legal sector.

The innovative training and research institute aims to highlight and accelerate legal tech development in the country through an intensive three-day programme at Capital on the Park hotel, in Johannesburg, from 19-21 October 2022.

Centred on the theme: “LawTech Live South Africa”, this first-of-its-kind platform will see legal tech experts unpack the exciting digital transformation journey; how legal tech enables the industry to adapt and become future fit through adopting and adapting to the latest technologies, product innovations and digital strategy.

Said Nischal Harisunkar, LexisNexis SA’s executive for strategy and innovation: “We are excited to bring this much-needed programme to a sector facing increasing challenges in terms of better understanding the legal technology landscape and its impact on business. This insightful programme – looking at how agile, productivity-focused systems can empower the legal profession in a changing world of work – is crucial.

“This partnership with the Legal Technology & Innovation Institute (LT&I) aligns perfectly with our commitment to equip professionals with the latest in legal tech products and tools that assist in advancing the rule of law locally and across Africa,” said Harisunkar.

The event kicks off with a full-day conference, with insightful talks by leading global experts, including award-winning UK legal sector leader and LT&I’s faculty head, Christina Blacklaws, LexisNexis SA’s Harisunkar and Webber Wentzel’s head of knowledge and innovation, Kathy Colman.

The conference is followed by an intensive two-day bootcamp session where delegates get to dive into real-world cases, get hands-on experience with the latest in legal tech and learn about digital solutions and automation processes proven to increase efficiency in legal processes.

Said Blacklaws: “As the LT&I continues to be a game-changer in this space, it is our mission to onboard new supporters with extensive insights into the local market in SA and expertise across technology and innovation. LexisNexis SA is well versed in legal technology not only in SA, but globally. So, partnering with them adds significant value to the conference and bootcamp.”

For more information on LT&I conference, visit https://bit.ly/3dGj86f.

For more information on LT&I bootcamp, visit https://bit.ly/3LLmrpd.