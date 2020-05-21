ACI Worldwide to drive payments transformation for South Africa’s ACS, a division of Altron
Leading South African processor and technology company to leverage ACI’s UP Retail Payments.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that ACS, a division of Altron, one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, is utilising ACI’s UP Retail Payments to better serve its customers throughout the African market.
ACS, a long-time ACI customer, provides IT services and payments solutions for the telecoms, media and transport sectors as well as to merchants across the region. With ACI’s UP Retail Payments, ACS will strengthen its card and digital payments capabilities, bridging the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment-enabling capabilities.
In addition, the power behind UP Retail Payments – the UP Framework - will enable ACS and its customers to drive new revenue by rapidly delivering innovative products and services that meet growing market and customer demand.
“A scalable, reliable and secure payments infrastructure is critical in supporting the rapidly changing expectations of consumers in the market," says Charl Janse van Rensburg, of ACS. “With ACI’s UP solutions, we can deliver a faster and more efficient payments experience for our clients as well as the ability to leverage rich data and analytics.”
“Leading financial institutions have relied on ACI for more than 40 years, and by utilising ACI’s world-class payments solutions, ACS will be well positioned to offer new capabilities as payments evolve based on customer needs,” said Dan van der Westhuizen, ACI Worldwide.
“As modern digital innovations are being introduced, ACI is at the centre of facilitating the transition to open, real-time, digital payments processing.”
ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through ACI’s private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.
ACS, a division of Altron
ACS is a division of the Altron Group, founded in 1993, and a leader in the secure electronic transaction market, with a Level 2 BBBEE. Our more than 160 employees operate within 6 divisions across Africa and the UK.
The Altron Group employs more than 8 000 employees globally.
Founded in 1965, Altron has a direct presence in 8 countries, including South Africa, the UK and Australia, on four continents through its various businesses. In addition, the group’s strategic partnerships with leading international technology companies gives it access to leading technology capabilities and products from across the world, including Asia, Europe and North America.
Most of the group’s revenue and headcount are derived from the local market in South Africa where Altron is headquartered.
