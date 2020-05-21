ACI Worldwide to drive payments transformation for South Africa’s ACS, a division of Altron

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that ACS, a division of Altron, one of South Africa’s leading technology companies, is utilising ACI’s UP Retail Payments to better serve its customers throughout the African market.

ACS, a long-time ACI customer, provides IT services and payments solutions for the telecoms, media and transport sectors as well as to merchants across the region. With ACI’s UP Retail Payments, ACS will strengthen its card and digital payments capabilities, bridging the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment-enabling capabilities.

In addition, the power behind UP Retail Payments – the UP Framework - will enable ACS and its customers to drive new revenue by rapidly delivering innovative products and services that meet growing market and customer demand.

“A scalable, reliable and secure payments infrastructure is critical in supporting the rapidly changing expectations of consumers in the market," says Charl Janse van Rensburg, of ACS. “With ACI’s UP solutions, we can deliver a faster and more efficient payments experience for our clients as well as the ability to leverage rich data and analytics.”

“Leading financial institutions have relied on ACI for more than 40 years, and by utilising ACI’s world-class payments solutions, ACS will be well positioned to offer new capabilities as payments evolve based on customer needs,” said Dan van der Westhuizen, ACI Worldwide.

“As modern digital innovations are being introduced, ACI is at the centre of facilitating the transition to open, real-time, digital payments processing.”