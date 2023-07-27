Quectel Announces SC696S LTE Cat 4 smart module series targeting applications requiring high data rates and rich multimedia functions (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched the SC696S series of multi-mode smart LTE modules equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Designed to support multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology, ensuring exceptional performance and reliability, Quectel's latest generation of multi-mode smart LTE Cat 4 modules empower a wide array of applications with its built-in Linux operating system. Leveraging the power of the Qualcomm® QCM6125 System-on-Chip (SoC) for IoT from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., accompanied by a built-in Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU, this series delivers unparalleled processing capabilities and enhances the efficiency of diverse IoT use cases.

In addition, the adoption of MIMO technology enables the concurrent use of multiple antennas at the receiver end on the same frequency which minimizes bit error rate and optimizes data speed, improving communication quality. The modules also support a multi-constellation GNSS receiver for applications that require fast and accurate positioning.

“We’re delighted to launch the Quectel SC696S series of multi-mode modules which offer outstanding performance for a wide range of applications that demand high quality communication,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The modules are ideal for a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications that require high data rates and rich multimedia functions. We’re proud to bring the high-performance processing power of the Qualcomm QCM6125 SOC plus the graphics processing capability of Adreno 610 GPU to purchasers of the SC696S series of Quectel modules.”

The module has been designed to support a wide range of applications ranging from smart cash registers and point of sale (POS) devices through to tax control machines, on-board equipment, robots, smart home devices, industrial handheld equipment, wearables, vending machines and other smart hardware. To support these use cases, the module offers LCM, camera, touch panel, UART, USB, I2C, I2S and SPI interfaces and can support a maximum of six cameras, two of which can be working concurrently.

“The Quectel SC696S series of multi-mode modules featuring the Qualcomm QCM6125 SoC is able to support use cases for consumers and enterprises alike, with improved communication quality and advanced processing capabilities,” stated Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As Quectel and Qualcomm Technologies have done in the past, this technology will continue to drive innovation across many different industries and a plethora of verticals.”

Quectel modules, built upon the solid foundation of Qualcomm Technologies SOCs, exemplify an unwavering commitment to product security. This steadfast dedication empowers device OEMs to confidently deliver innovative solutions that effectively address the rigorous security demands of our interconnected world. By leveraging the robust security features inherent in Quectel modules and Qualcomm Technologies SOCs, device OEMs can ensure the integrity and protection of data, safeguarding against potential vulnerabilities and threats.

With a form factor of 43mm x 44mm x2.85mm, the SC696S series comes in three variants to meet different user needs. These include the SC696S-EM, the SC696S-NA and the SC696S-WF, which supports only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The modules also operate in a temperature range of -35 °C to +75°C, making them ideal for even challenging deployment environments.