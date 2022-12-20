Prasad Corp to Partner with Cube-Tec International
Will exclusively represent QUADRIGA INSPECTIONscan.one technology in some of the world’s largest archival markets
Prasad Corp, the world leader in film preservation, digitization, and restoration, has formed a strategic partnership with Cube-Tec International, Germany and will exclusively represent Cube-Tec’s QUADRIGA INSPECTIONscan.one technology in some of the world’s leading and largest archival markets, including North America and India.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005315/en/
Cube-Tec develops integrated solutions for large media archives and is a pioneer in quality control media workflows for Film and Video. QUADRIGA INSPECTIONscan.one enables the sustainable safeguarding of large film collections. It offers the possibility of digitizing film material in its original state in mezzanine quality.
Prasad will continue to consult, advise and provide global archives with its full spectrum preservation solutions, which are a unique combination of technology and services, thereby enabling archives to #preserve4posterity.
“As the global markets return to normalcy, global archives are increasingly looking for intelligent archival solutions driven by the latest technologies to preserve their valuable assets. I am very excited to share with you this strategic partnership with Cube-Tec which I believe will be a great value-add to our customers, viz, Archives, Content owners, Content aggregators, and the like, worldwide,” says Saiprasad, Director - Prasad Corp.
“Providing Digital Twins for complete film collections without the time-consuming prep work is a breakthrough technology. Combined with the automation of labour-intensive film inspection and reporting, INSPECTIONscan users can make fact-based preservation decisions for each film reel with minimal effort. The strategic partnership with Prasad will enable more archives to benefit quickly from this new technology,” Jörg Houpert, Head of Technology - Cube-Tec International.
About Prasad Corp:
Prasad Corp offers a comprehensive range of preservation, digitization, and restoration services globally. As the proud owner of Digital Film Technology GmbH, a manufacturer of Motion Picture Film Scanners, Prasad is uniquely positioned to offer convenient, strategic, and wholesome preservation services to its customers both onsite and offsite.
For more visit – www.prasadcorp.com
About Cube-Tec International:
Cube-Tec International develops integrated solutions for large media archives. As a pioneer in quality control of media workflows, the company focuses on open standards and agile process automation. Cube-Tec benefits from a great deal of experience with large-scale media digitization projects.
For more visit - https://www.cube-tec.com/en
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005315/en/
Contacts
Prasad Contact: Prasad Corporation
Ravindran Viswanathan GM – Marketing
ravindran.v@prasadcorp.com
Cube-Tec International:
Tom Lorenz – Managing Partner
tom.lorenz@cube-tec.com