KZN Techno Hub edges closer to completion

The KZN Techno Hub is expected to boost investor confidence in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government is positioning the Port Shepstone Techno Hub as a tech jobs and skills creation machine that will benefit other sectors in the KZN South Coast region.

In a statement, the provincial government says the 20-hectare facility, which is heading to completion of the first construction phase, is expected to attract a younger digital workforce, in addition to its investment potential.

This, as KZN is on a journey to become a technology powerhouse, in a move that looks to replace the Western Cape as SA’s 'tech hub'.

Run by the provincial government in partnership with Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, the Port Shepstone Techno Hub is the first of four hubs set to stimulate the region’s economy by providing a collaborative space for investors and entrepreneurs.

First announced in 2014, the four hubs are part of the provincial government’s drive to shift SA to a nation of early adopters of technology, says the provincial government.

Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise, the official tourism body of the KZN South Coast, notes the Port Shepstone Techno Hub is a development investment for the fourth industrial revolution.

“We are proud that the KZN South Coast has been chosen as one of the key locations for the development of a techno hub − a development investment that will undoubtedly benefit the youth.

“It will bring significant investment potential to the KZN South Coast and attract a younger digital workforce looking to explore, practise and test innovative ideas that could benefit the region and the country. As the business and administration hub of the KZN South Coast, there is now even more reason for individuals and organisations to consider setting up shop here.”

According to Mangcu, the four hubs will form part of the Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative, which aims to unlock the economic potential of the region within the Eastern Cape and KZN.

The gated location for the techno hub consists of five land-use zones, including light industrial/commercial, techno hub/hotel/conference centre, mixed-use commercial and mixed-use residential areas.

Phase one of the project includes the completion of the fencing and an administrative building, including three training rooms and a board room.

According to Mangcu, the site has received much investor interest, with land plots attracting the attention of investors, such as the Radisson Hotel Group – the American multi-national hospitality company – which are already committing to the hub.

In addition to the investment potential, the Port Shepstone Techno Hub will provide valuable insight that will be used to benefit other sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, logistics and the agri-business industry.

“This is not solely about job creation, but about creating a productive space for entrepreneurial thinkers to get together and collaborate on ground-breaking ideas and projects,” adds Mangcu.

“The Port Shepstone Techno Hub really has the potential to drive socio-economic development, increase competitiveness and grow the area in line with the fourth industrial revolution.”