White paper: Insider threat protection using identity analytics

In today’s connected organisations, which have multiple individuals with access to IT and network resources, the probability of cyber security attacks coming from within the organisation is at an all-time high.

The attack surface multiplies for organisations that have adopted multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures. These attacks are usually carried out by individuals who have more access to the resources than otherwise needed to carry out their functions.

Thus, it has become more important than ever to have identity analytics in place, which could help the organisation move from detection to a prevention stance for these insider threats.



Please download our white paper to learn more.