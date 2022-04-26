Solidigm Introduces the Industry’s Most Advanced PCIe 4.0 SSD Family, Optimized for Cloud and Enterprise Workloads

Today Solidigm is expanding its performance-optimized D7 Product Series with new solid-state storage drives (SSDs) — the D7-P5520 and the D7-P5620 — for data center and enterprise use. These drives are optimized for real-world compute and storage server workloads and are available in an extended range of form factors and capacities. They offer accelerated performance and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) by enabling a smaller storage footprint and lower power consumption.

The D7-P5520 (designed for read-intensive and light mixed workloads), and the D7-P5620 (designed for mixed workloads), are the first family of products being introduced by Solidigm, which launched as a standalone company in December 2021.

The D7 Series comprises the industry’s most advanced PCIe 4.0 SSD family of products given their capacity offerings, breadth of form factors and optimized performance capabilities. These SSDs are optimized for real-world workloads and reflect insights gained from deep technical engagements with leading cloud service providers, OEMs, and storage innovators. Designed and tested with zero tolerance for data errors, consistently durable IOPS and QoS, and with near-zero lifetime performance degradation, they can be deployed with the utmost confidence.

“Our deep technical engagements spanning all industry segments give us unique customer insights to optimize our products,” said David Dixon, SVP and General Manager, Data Center, Solidigm. “The D7-P5520 and the D7-P5620 are the culmination of these insights and of multiple 3D NAND and PCIe 4.0 generations, which enable us to deliver a best-in-class offering and a new paradigm in solid-state storage.”

ByteDance partnered with Solidigm early in product development and qualified the D7-P5520 with outstanding results before live deployment in March 2022. The drives are delivering a breadth of capacity and performance improvements over prior generations, which has allowed them to boost performance by 33% with dramatic TCO improvement for database and cloud software-defined storage. The D7-P5520 will also be used in ByteDance’s public cloud services platform Volcano Engine.

Key Benefits:

Accelerated performance across a range of workloads: D7-P5520 : up to 42% higher 4K Random Reads, 17% higher 4K Random Writes, with up to 43% better latency generation to generation. It also delivers up to 40% better read responsiveness in the presence of write pressure as compared to the competition, a key consideration for real-world workloads. D7-P5620: up to 56% 4K higher Random Reads, and up to 53% higher Random Writes, with up to 29% better latency generation to generation.

across a range of workloads: Total cost of ownership (TCO) can be reduced through the combination of higher performance and expanded capacities. For example, OEMs designing for a 10M IOPS 2U server can reduce the storage footprint up to 27% while reducing power consumption up to 20% generation over generation.

can be reduced through the combination of higher performance and expanded capacities. For example, OEMs designing for a 10M IOPS 2U server can reduce the storage footprint up to 27% while reducing power consumption up to 20% generation over generation. The D7 Series can be used in a wide array of storage configurations , including 1U and 2U tiered and monolithic configurations in compute and storage servers. The drives are available with extended capacity ranges and in multiple form factors, including E1.L and multiple E1.S offerings.

, including 1U and 2U tiered and monolithic configurations in compute and storage servers. The drives are available with extended capacity ranges and in multiple form factors, including E1.L and multiple E1.S offerings. Qualifications can be streamlined since Solidigm’s D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 family of products share common NAND, firmware, and controllers across SKUs.

can be streamlined since Solidigm’s D7-P5520 and D7-P5620 family of products share common NAND, firmware, and controllers across SKUs. Quality and reliability are designed intothese drives. For example, extra firmware checks are added to validate that data was saved accurately in the event of power loss. Additionally, the drives have been rigorously tested beyond industry specifications and common industry practices.

Visit solidigm.com for more information on the D7-P5620, the D7-P5520, and the full D7 Series, tuned for real-world mixed and performance-sensitive workloads. You can also learn more during a live webinar on June 15, 2022, 9 a.m. PT. Information and registration.