UJ reduces carbon footprint with electric buses

The two new University of Johannesburg electric buses.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has added two high-tech electric buses to its existing fleet.

According to a statement, the buses are the latest innovation in UJ’s ongoing efforts at going green, as part of its plans to reduce carbon emissions, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The buses are fitted with CCTV cameras and equipped with USB charging ports so that passengers can keep their gadgets running while on-board.

They also have stop buttons to allow easier communication with operators, as passengers can draw the driver’s attention when approaching their destination.

The buses, branded in UJ’s signature orange and white, have already begun ferrying students between various campuses. UJ says it has, in recent years, made strategic moves to improve its sustainability footprint.

Professor Andre Nel, UJ’s special projects advisor, notes the process that led to this project started more than 18 months ago, as part of a drive to reduce UJ’s carbon footprint.

“We’ve always had a strong focus on sustainability issues. After implementing large numbers of solar panels, one of the next questions was how can we further make UJ sustainable?

“After some research, the obvious answer was how we were going to cut our carbon emissions in one area, and that area was transport. Transport makes up about 4.5% of UJ’s footprint and reducing that in any way is something we desired,” says Nel.

In June, Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Engineering announced it is trialling the feasibility of introducing an electric minibus taxi in the South African public transport system.

The acceptance and practicality of the model will be extensively tested with taxi owners and drivers, said the university at the time.

This week, members of UJ’s executive leadership team used the new buses to travel to a meeting at one of the university’s off-campus venues in Johannesburg.

Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ vice-chancellor and principal designate, states the buses are aligned with the institution’s sixth strategic objective, which is “fitness for global excellence and stature”.

“These buses are a tangible contribution towards achieving that goal. They are also a physical manifestation of our commitment towards the goal of being a sustainable institution that strives to implement improvements and actions across all spheres of its campus activities.

“We firmly believe sustainable development is a long-term commitment. We aim to contribute to sustainability by reducing our environmental footprint, while enhancing our contributions to the social and economic development of South Africa.”

According to UJ, 15% of its energy comes from solar power, which is enough to charge the buses. There are currently two charge points for the buses, one on campus and the other at the bus depo.

Each bus has a capacity of 76 passengers, with 57 seated and 19 standing.