Wemade Updates ‘Clan Battle’ in MIR M for an Era of Wars!

Wemade has updated the ‘Clan Battle’ in MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M), which marks the beginning of a war among the clans.

The Clan Battle is a GvG (Guild vs Guild) content where each clan engages in a battle against one another. Clans must fight to occupy scattered pillars within the time limit, and the clan that occupies the most pillars among a total of nine wins the battle.

The members of the winning clan will be presented with 500 Contribution Tokens. A member who made the greatest contribution to the clan’s victory receives an additional MVP reward. The Clan Battle is held monthly, and the clans will receive Clan Coins and Contribution Tokens according to the rankings.

MIR M also introduced “Discipleship.” This new content allows users to form a Discipleship as Mentor or Pupil and play the game with their respective Mentor and Pupil. Users of level 40 and higher can be Mentors, and those of levels 19–35 can be Pupils.

When in a Discipleship, users will receive a range of benefits for joint growth, such as various items, five new Achievements based on the Discipleship, Discipleship title, and additional buff effects.

To celebrate the update, two new check-in events will be held until February 27th. Users who check in for 7 days during the event can receive various items including Dragon Orb, Phoenix Orb, Enhancement Stone, and buff items. In addition, a level achievement event will be held for new characters that were created after the update. Users can receive special benefits, such as "Growth Draught", "Summoning Ticket" and more upon reaching a certain level.

Detailed information on MIR M can be found on the official website.

